Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn continued to find success at the plate on Wednesday as he collected three hits that included two doubles and two RBIs in Class AAA Memphis’s 9-6 win vs. Charlotte.

Winn collected a single in his first at-bat then reached base with a double that hit off the center field wall when he stepped to the plate in the fourth inning and delivered his second double in the sixth inning that drove in a run to help pad the Redbirds’ lead.

The three-hit performance extended Winn’s hitting streak to seven consecutive games and improved his slash line to .278/.345/.426. Since batting .224 through the first month of the season, Winn has batted .302 with nine doubles and 36 RBIs in his last 59 games. The top Cardinals prospect has struck out 39 times and walked 25 times.

Here are other notable performances from across the Cardinals’ minor league system:

First baseman Luken Baker, Class AAA Memphis: Slotted a spot in the batting order behind Winn, Baker went three-for-four with a double, a home run, and four RBIs. Baker’s home run was his 23rd of the year and put him in the lead for the most in the International League. Baker is one homer shy of the MiLB lead. With the three hit day, the Cardinals rookie boosted his average to .329 and OPS to 1.123. He is tied for fourth place in the International League in RBIs with 64.

Outfielder Victor Scott II, Class AA Springfield: Following a three-hit night that included a home run and a stolen base, Scott went two-for-five from the leadoff spot and stole two bags in Springfield’s 5-4 loss to Arkansas. Scott’s two stolen bases gave him 58 on the year, while the two hit game improved his average to .339 through his first 62 at-bats in Double-A.

Right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy, Class AAA Memphis: Although he had a 16% whiff rate and allowed nine hits, McGreevy kept Charlotte hitters to three runs across five innings as he earned his sixth win in Triple-A. McGreevy did not walk a batter and struck out four during the road win. The 2021 first-round draft choice surrendered two runs on solo homers in the bottom of the third inning. McGreevy averaged 91.4 mph with his sinker — which he threw 52 times — and reached a maximum of 94.4 mph with his fastball. McGreevy is 8-1 through his first 17 starts of 2023 and owns a 3.38 ERA.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Bedell, Class High-A Peoria: The University of Missouri product allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings during his start on Wednesday. Bedell surrendered four hits, walked three, and struck out four. Two of the four runs the Mizzou product allowed were unearned. Before taking the mound against Cedar Rapids, Bedell had given up one run and walked four batters over his last five starts — a stretch that covered 23 2/3 innings and included a 0.38 ERA. In 11 starts, Bedell has a 2.61 ERA and has logged 48 1/3 innings.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Nuñez, Class High-A Peoria: The 21-year-old was charged with a blown save and a loss after he gave up two runs on two hits and two walks during the ninth inning of Peoria’s 7-6 walk-off loss. Nuñez walked the leadoff hitter to begin the ninth inning. He recorded a flyout then issued a walk on four pitches that was followed by a one-run double, and a one-run single that led to a walk-off defeat vs. Cedar Rapids. The outing was Nuñez’s first blown save since making his High-A debut near the end of June. He had not allowed a run through 9 1/3 innings prior to recording just one out on Wednesday.