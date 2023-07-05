MIAMI — One of the top-performing prospects in the Cardinals' minor-league system will join the big-league club Wednesday in Miami, rushed unexpectedly to the majors along with a pair of pitchers the Cardinals had been eyeing to refresh a thinned staff.

Ivan Herrera, a top catching prospect in the minors, will be promoted ahead of Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The Cardinals placed backup catcher Andrew Knizner on the 10-day injured list after taking a foul ball to an area near his groin Tuesday afternoon. Knizner was taken to a nearby emergency room and released Tuesday night, returning to the team hotel, according to a team official.

In addition to bringing up Herrera from Class AAA Memphis, the Cardinals added two pitchers, as planned. They promoted right-hander Dakota Hudson and lefty Zack Thompson to be part of the staff Wednesday.

The Cardinals previously advertised their plan to place Adam Wainwright on the 15-day injured list as the team and veteran starter explore reasons for shoulder soreness and a lack of snap on his pitches. The Cardinals optioned reliever James Naile to Triple-A Memphis as the other roster-opening move.

Herrera, 23, has been an offensive force for the Redbirds.

In 50 games, the young catcher has a .989 OPS and he's become a 3-4-5 hitter. That is, a .308 average, a .432 on-base percentage, and a .557 slugging percentage. He has eight home runs, 57 hits, and 44 RBIs.

The Cardinals have tasked him with becoming better at managing and calling games from behind the plate, and he's made some strides there, as well as improved how agile he is defensively. At the same time, he's done what few catching prospects for the Cardinals have — blossomed offensively.

Thompson, a former first-round pick, began the year in the Cardinals' bullpen, winning a spot out of spring training on the opening day roster. The team made the curious move of demoting him to Triple-A where he would become a starter, preparing more for 2024 than contributing in 2023. Needs have upended that plan by the start of July.

As a starter in Memphis, Thompson struggled.

He made 10 appearances (nine starts) and allowed 34 runs, 39 walks, and 42 hits in 32 2/3 innings. He had a 9.09 ERA.

That contrasted with the sturdy performance he had as a reliever in the majors. Through the first month of the season, Thompson had a 4.63 ERA through 11 appearances and struck out 18 in 11 2/3 innings. He did walk nine, and it was the walk trend that had the Cardinals thinking he was headed toward a difficult stretch as a reliever.

Hudson made his case in person this past weekend by throwing an impressive scoreless 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

As the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader, Hudson was eligible to return to the majors without waiting the mandatory 10 days. All pitchers were technically available to return due to the injury to a pitcher on the Cardinals' major-league roster.

The team has yet to announce a starter for Wednesday's game. The decision could come down to Hudson or Steven Matz. Matthew Liberatore is also available. He threw a bullpen session Monday at loanDepot Park, which would make him available to start or pitch a few innings Wednesday.

The Cardinals have lost the first two games of the four-game visit to Miami.

