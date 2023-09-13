BALTIMORE — Drew Rom got called up to the big leagues by the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn’t get into a game. They brought him up for a two-day stint, then sent him back to the minors where he waited for his shot. The left-hander had no idea that he’d get his shot with the Cardinals, nor did he expect he’d face his former club a month into his big-league career.

Rom nearly completed five no-hit innings against the club that drafted him in the ballpark he’d imagined pitching in for them.

Instead, Rom earned his first major-league win in a 1-0 nail-biter over the Orioles in the series-clinching victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday night. The Cardinals won two of three games against the American League’s best team, and they finished their road trip with a 6-3 record.

The Cardinals won all three series on a three-city trip for the first time since Aug. 3-12, 2018.

Cardinals outfielder Richie Palacios provided the offense with a fourth-inning solo home run on the heels of his two home run game on Tuesday night. Palacios homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Andrew Knizner (1-for-4, double) smacked his first extra-base hit since Aug. 21, while rookie outfielder Jordan Walker walked twice in a game for the fourth time this season.

Rom registered a career-high seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He held the Orioles scoreless and allowed two hits and three walks. Five of the first nine outs he recorded came via strikeouts.

His seven strikeouts were the most by a Cardinals left-hander in one of his first five starts since Tim Cooney struck out seven against the New York Mets on July 19, 2015.

Rom (1-2) made just his fifth career start in the major leagues, but so far he’s run an emotional gauntlet. He made his major-league debut three weeks after coming to the Cardinals via a trade from the Orioles. After all the nerves and excitement of his first game in the big leagues, Rom made his fourth career start in his birthplace, Cincinnati, in front of a bevy of friends and family.

Now, he can check off having started against his former organization and a dugout full of close friends and his former coaches, several of whom he’s regularly in contact with multiple times per week.

The Cardinals' bullpen protected the one-run lead and combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings as the Cardinals (65-81) logged their ninth shutout of the season. Casey Lawrence (2/3 innings), Giovanny Gallegos (one inning), John King (one inning) and Ryan Helsley (one inning, 10th save) combined to preserve Rom’s first major-league win.

A new-look infield

With Nolan Gorman landing on the injured list prior to Wednesday's game, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt getting a day as the designated hitter and scheduled days off for Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals featured a starting infield of Alec Burleson at first base, Richie Palacios at second base, Masyn Winn at shortstop and Jose Fermin at third base.

Of that starting group, only Burleson was part of the club’s opening day roster. Fermin and Winn both began this season in the minors and made their major-league debuts this season. Palacios began this season in the Cleveland Guardians organization. The Cardinals acquired him from the Guardians in exchange for cash on June 16.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said prior to the game that part of the planning in having Edman, who has started on the infield as well as in the outfield, and Arenado off was to give them each extra rest with the Cardinals not playing on Thursday. The Cardinals wrapped up a three-city trip with stops in Georgia, Ohio and Maryland.

Catcher Willson Contreras was also out of the lineup due to the hand bruise that caused him to leave Tuesday night’s game. Contreras remained in the game throughout Adam Wainwright’s outing on the mound, but he left after the fifth inning. Contreras, who had trouble gripping with his right hand, said following the game that he expected to be out of the lineup on Wednesday with the off-day coming on Thursday. His status is considered day-to-day.

Palacios’ power surge continues

Following the first two-homer game of his career on Tuesday night, Palacios scored the game’s first run when he bashed a first-pitch fastball from Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson 395 feet to right field for his third home run in a two-game span.

Palacios’ smash gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning while Rom hadn’t allowed a hit on the mound against his former teammates.

Palacios now has four home runs this season, and three have come in Baltimore. The New York native went to college at Towson University about a half hour away from Camden Yards. His parents, Lianne and Richard, were set to attend the game. He had friends, former teammates and family in attendance for all three games in Baltimore.

Infield hit stops Rom’s no-hit bid

Rom threw 81 pitches before an Orioles batter recorded a hit against him. Even the pitch that ended the no-hit bid wasn’t hit particularly well.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Jorge Mateo’s chopper up the middle appeared ticketed for center field. However, Palacios ranged toward the middle, slid on a knee while making a backhand stop and threw a one-hopper from the outfield grass behind second base that hit the glove of Burleson a split second tardy.

Rom got the next batter, Adley Rutschman, to hit an inning-ending fly ball.

Rom’s outing extended just two batters into the sixth. He struck out Ramon Urias swinging at a fastball on the inside corner, then he gave up a double into the left field corner by Anthony Santander.

That’s when right-hander Lawrence came in out of the bullpen to finish the inning. Lawrence walked a batter, which put two on and one out, but he stranded both runners on base and kept the one-run lead.

