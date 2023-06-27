First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals return to American soil and the friendly confines of Busch Stadium after a weekend series overseas in London, England, against the Chicago Cubs. They’ll begin a three-game series against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on Tuesday night, the first game of a six-game homestand against American League foes.

After splitting the two-game set in London, the Cardinals will try to win for the sixth time in their past eight games. They’ll also try to snap a five-game home losing streak.

Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker will seek to continue his hitting streak. He enters the day having hit in 15 consecutive games, the longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball. That streak is also tied for the eighth-longest in the majors this season. The only rookie with a longer hitting streak in the majors this season was Boston’s Masataka Yoshida.

Walker will bat fifth for the Cardinals on Tuesday night. He starts in left field as the Cardinals will also feature Tommy Edman in center field, Dylan Carlson in right field in the starting lineup. Lars Nootbaar will begin the game on the bench against Astros left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez.

The Cardinals will send left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the mound in search of his fifth win of the season. Montgomery has been strong in four starts this month. His 1.80 ERA in June ranks sixth in the National League, while his opponent’s batting average of .202 was tied for fifth-best in the NL.

Lineups

Cardinals (32-45, 5th in NL Central, 8.5 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Brendan Donovan, 2B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Astros (42-36, 2nd in AL West, 5.0 GB)

1. Mauricio Dubon, 2B

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Kyle Tucker, RF

4. Jose Abreu, 1B

5. Yanier Diaz, DH

6. Corey Julks, LF

7. Jeremy Pena, SS

8. Chas McCormick, CF

9. Martin Maldonado, C

P: Framber Valdez, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (4-7, 3.69 ERA): Montgomery will make his 16th start of the season. Acquired at the trade deadline last season, he enters the day with a 10-10 record and a 3.44 ERA as a member of the Cardinals (26 starts). The left-hander enters Tuesday’s start coming off of a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals last Tuesday. He matched his season high with seven innings pitched in that outing. He struck out six and allowed just four hits and one walk. He has logged a team-leading eight quality starts this season.

LHP Framber Valdez (7-5, 2.27 ERA): The left-hander will make his first career appearance against the Cardinals, one of just four teams he has yet to pitch against. Valdez has registered an ERA of 1.50 in his previous six starts, the best single-season six-start stretch of his career. He enters the day with the second-lowest ERA in the majors this season behind Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan. In his last start, he held the New York Mets to two runs on four hits and one walk in eight innings. He struck out nine in that outing.

Number to know

53 – Tuesday marked the 53rd birthday of Cardinals Hall of Famer and current Bally Sports Midwest television analyst Jim Edmonds.

Injury report

RHP Jack Flaherty (right hip tightness): Right-hander was scratched from his planned start Sunday in London. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Flaherty was cleared by the training staff and will return to the rotation this weekend against the New York Yankees. He’s scheduled to start on Saturday. (Updated June 27)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 27)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. He still has not resumed a throwing program, and will likely need to build up through a throwing progression followed by a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns. (Updated June 27)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. He had gradually increased baseball activities including running, throwing and hitting. He’s hopeful to go on a minor-league rehab assignment next week. (Updated June 27)

What’s next

The Cardinals continue their series against the Houston Astros on Wednesday and Thursday, and the homestand continues through the weekend when they’ll host the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium.

