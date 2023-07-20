Entering Thursday night's game, Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman hadn't allowed a home run on an 0-2 pitch in more than five years.

Then Jordan Walker crushed an 83.7 mile-per-hour slurve from Stroman into the left field bleachers for a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Stroman last gave up an 0-2 homer on April 1, 2018, when he was a member of the Blue Jays and Brandon Drury of the Yankees took him deep on an 0-2 count.

Amazingly, two of Walker's nine home runs have come on two strikes, a team-best.

His other 0-2 blast came June 17 against the Yankees' Kodai Senga.

As a team, the Cardinals' are batting .145 with an 0-2 count and have six 0-2 homers this season.

Despite ranking seventh on his team in home runs, Walker is the only Redbird with more than one on an 0-2 count.

Walker is hitting. 192 in 0-2 counts. Paul Goldschmidt (.222) is the lone everyday player to fare better on 0-2 counts.

Just three players have more than Walker's two 0-2 home runs this year, St. Louisan Jake Burger of the White Sox (3), the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (3) and the Dodgers' J.D. Martinez (3).

⚾Jordan Walker! HR (9)



7/20/23 @ CHC, ⬆️ 4th

vs RHP Marcus Stroman



103.8 MPH / 23° / 398 ft to LF

Off a 83.7 MPH slurve



▶️It's a home run in 20/30 parks.◀️



