CINCINNATI — Once he finished evaluating his arm and how much next-day zip he still had on his throws, Ryan Helsley notified the coaches that he was ready to do what only a few days ago they considered not having him do at all in the closing moments of this season.

Four scoreless outings into his return from an arm injury and less than a day removed from his most recent appearance, Helsley was ready, if needed, to try back-to-back.

“I felt like it was kind of time to test it a little bit,” he said. “Take that next step.”

Appearing on consecutive days for the first time since May and first time since the Cardinals said they’d likely avoid such assignments, Helsley was as dominant as the day before. The right-hander and former All-Star closer threw a 102-mph fastball to finish the Cardinals’ 4-3 victory Saturday night in front of a sellout and Cardinals-boisterous crowd at Great American Ball Park. A postgame concert by the group Lady A filled the house.

But Helsley had the best encore of the night.

His first save since June 7 was the punctuation on the bullpen’s firewall that was made possible because of his willingness and availability to pitch in back-to-back games.

“That’s what you’re hoping for with all of your guys — that you communicate in a way that they’re not going to lie to you just to (play), and they’re going to be honest,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “That’s part of the gig. If you say you’re ready to go, I’m going to use you, no doubt.”

The Cardinals maintained a measured — even at times conservative — approach with Helsley a year ago, giving him enough opportunity to become an All-Star closer and finish the season with 17 saves. He reached October with his arm and fastball and health all at full strength. A fluke play in the season’s final week injured his finger. When the Cardinals called on him to close out a playoff game and collect the benefits of their proactive and protective usage, that finger stiffened, and it wasn’t long before Helsley lost his grip on the ball and the lead. The Cardinals were eliminated the next day. The best laid plans and their tangible benefit undone by a jammed finger.

Soreness and discomfort creeped in this season, ultimately putting Helsley on the 60-day injured list in early June with a forearm strain.

His return to the majors right before the current three-city, nine-game road trip came with all of that as context — and the Cardinals once again establishing Ryan Rules for use. Even during his rehab assignment in the minors he had a few times where the arm did not respond well the next day, and the team wanted to ensure anything he did this season for them was about getting ready for next season, not jeopardizing next season. Hence, the plan at the beginning of this road trip to avoid using Helsley in back-to-back games. That’s partially why when the Cardinals had a four-run lead in Atlanta he finished it, but he did not appear for a save situation the next day.

“He is fully healthy to go. He is a regular pitcher,” Marmol said. “We are monitoring a little closer than most just because of the amount of time he missed. On days like (Friday) he throws 11 pitches and comes in and says he actually feels good. It’s not a risk to put him out there. Can he go back-to-back? Obviously, he just did. But he has to be efficient the day before and feel good going into that second game. If not, we give him a day of rest and we go back at it.”

That answer outlined two key parts to Helsley’s back-to-back appearances.

How few pitches it took him to finish a scoreless inning Friday.

How he felt Saturday after throwing those 11 pitches.

Several hours before gametime, Helsley went to the outfield for what Marmol called “batting practice” for relievers. They all line up and play catch — throwing at an intensity of their choosing, going through their mechanics, activating their legs, and even fiddling or feeling through some pitches that have been misbehaving. Helsley likes to stand at about 120 feet from a teammate and let loose on a few fastballs. He doesn’t sizzle them at full speed, but he wants to feel that stretch and release of the pitch at about 70%-80% he said to know what he has at his fingertips.

When he did that Saturday he felt strong, snappy.

Ready.

Helsley told bullpen coach Julio Rangel if there was a save opportunity on Saturday he was ready to take it. Rangel passed that along to Marmol and the coaches in their pre-game meeting, and they began reverse engineering the game from there. Against a team like the Reds that is eager to swap out players and change the lineup on the fly to get better matchups, the Cardinals planned to use more relievers for shorter outings. Going into a game like that without Helsley meant stashing another righthander — either Giovanny Gallegos or Casey Lawrence — for the final inning.

Helsley’s availability meant Marmol had answers for Reds’ machinations.

“Better matchups, sooner,” he said.

The Cardinals scored all four of their runs by the end of the fourth inning, and while that made a winner of starter Zack Thompson it also meant a stress test of the bullpen. Thompson completed five innings. That left four for the bullpen, all of them with only a one-run lead. Available earlier, Lawrence threw the sixth, not the eighth, as originally planned without Helsley. Gallegos got the eighth, not the ninth, as originally needed without Helsley. Lawrence, Gallegos, and lefty John King sandwiched between them, retired nine of the 10 batters they faced in three scoreless innings.

Helsley walked the first batter he faced, but quickly found his rhythm and velocity from there. With help from a replay challenge that confirmed the Reds’ baserunner had hit Tommy Edman with his forearm during a double-play turn, Helsley got that double play to erase the walk and put him one out away from his eighth save of the season.

It took him seven pitches to strike out Will Benson.

Five left his hand at 99 mph or faster.

At the end of that long at-bat, at the end of an inning with a long delay, and at the end of his first appearance in back-to-back games since late May, Helsley landed a 102.1-mph fastball that Benson could not touch.

“His stuff is back to what we’re used to seeing,” Marmol said. “He’s full throttle.”

Helsley said he’d like to throw between 10 innings and 15 innings in the final 20 games of the season. That would build up his workload just ahead of the offseason and give him a baseline from which to begin next season. He also agreed that the ongoing conversation with Marmol and coaches about his availability now can establish a blueprint for best practices next year, too.

For a night, the Cardinals saw what they were missing.

A second appearance in as many games by their closer.

A brisk eighth inning by their setup man Gallegos.

All the pieces available and in play.

Like they used to draw it up.

“It’s hard missing 60 or 70 games, and (I) feel like if I was available some of those close ones maybe we could have won,” Helsley said. “Takes these reps in the last of the year and try to work on some things, whether that’s mentally or mechanically out there on the mound. Find those cues that help me be me.”