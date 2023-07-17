In a quick swap of bullpen personnel ahead of another roster move Tuesday, the Cardinals signed veteran right-hander Ryan Tepera to a major-league deal Monday and removed lefty Genesis Cabrera abruptly from organization.

Tepera joined the team in time for batting practice and will be available out of the bullpen Monday night as the Cardinals open a series against Miami.

The Cardinals have a week to trade Cabrera or await a team claiming him off waivers.

Cardinals officials described the move with the lefty, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in July 2018, as one to give him a "change of scenery" and "another baseball opportunity." The decision to designate Cabrera for assignment was made after the lefty expressed distaste and frustration with his role on the team and his usage this past weekend.

He finished Saturday's second game and during subsequent conversations with management showed his preference for another role.

He will find it with another team, the Cardinals responded.

Cabrera, 26, had a 5.06 ERA with 18 walks, 32 hits allowed, and 38 strikeouts in 32 innings this season. Through five seasons with the Cardinals, Cabrera had pitched into and out of high-leverage, late-inning role, and for a long stretch was the team's leading lefty out of the bullpen. The Cardinals have also actively shopped the lefty, exploring trades that involved him this past offseason and again recently.

The roster move puts a time limit on interested teams making an offer to stay ahead of the waiver claims.

Cabrera was acquired along with outfielder Justin Williams in exchange for outfielder Tommy Pham in 2018.

The Cardinals met with Zack Thompson on Sunday to tell the lefty that he will spend the remainder of the season as a reliever and be a part of filling the role vacated by Cabrera, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday afternoon.

The Cardinals have explored trades for Tepera and had conversations with him as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. The right-hander, who famously and accidentally received an MVP vote one season from the St. Louis chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was a strong right-handed presence for the Cubs with a 3.23 ERA in 64 innings over 64 appearances during his time on the North Side.

He had 81 strikeouts.

Tepera, 35, was 2-2 with a 7.27 ERA in 10 appearances for the Angels at the big-league level this season. He had 10 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. He spent some time on the injured list, had a solid eight-inning turn in the minors for Texas, and can trace his issues back to mechanical glitches he found through video studio and side sessions at the minor-league level. The veteran described Monday on the field at Busch Stadium how adjusting his delivery has helped restore some of the life to his pitches.

The Cardinals signed Tepera for the prorated major-league minimum as long as he is on the major-league roster.

He'll be a free agent at the end of the regular season.

Tepera will wear No. 38.

Cabrera had the distinction of being the 2,000th player to make his debut for the Cardinals, according to club research. He made his major-league debut with the club in May 2019.