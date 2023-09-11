CINCINNATI — In headier, contending times for the Cardinals, pitcher Miles Mikolas championed an informal contest with a few other starters to hear who could drop the cleverest vocabulary into their quotes, the grander or rarer the better.

As he’s spent most of this season searching for the right words to describe his inconsistency for a team defined by inconsistency, Mikolas has decided blunt is best.

When his manager asks how he’s feeling, Mikolas responds, monotone and tersely.

“I’m frustrated.”

No adjective. No adverb.

No need.

Just a delivery as direct as he is when at his best on the mound.

The examples of his frustrations and lessons for his offseason continued Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds pounced on him for two homers in one inning, two triples in another inning, and soared to a 7-1 victory at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals had one hit, total.

Five of the Reds’ six extra-base hits came against Mikolas, and the second triple chased him from the game before he could complete the sixth inning. Cincinnati reanimated its playoff push with the returns of pitcher Hunter Greene, first baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India from the injured list. Greene struck out nine as the Reds held the Cardinals to only a groundball single. Votto, on his 40th birthday, and India homered.

The loss dropped Mikolas’ record to 7-11 and nudged his ERA up to 4.75. In four non-pandemic seasons with the Cardinals, he has made 30 starts each time, will surpass 180 innings each time, and alternated All-Star performances. His 18-win debut as a Cardinal was followed by a 14-loss season. His 3.29 ERA last year has this year’s as a counterbalance.

“If you’re taking the on-and-off thing, next year I should be great,” Mikolas said Sunday in the Cardinals’ clubhouse. “Every other year seems to be a really good year. So place your bets now on me having a pretty good season next year. MGM Bets — whoever is sponsoring — throw me a bone maybe. Place them now. I didn’t expect to have this bad of a year when it started. But I absolutely don’t expect to have this kind of year next year.”

How he gets there will include an audit of the pitches that got him here.

Mikolas allowed five runs on seven hits through his 5⅓ innings. Opponents have scored at least three runs off of him in six consecutive starts, and for the first time in his career he’s allowed five homers in the span of two starts. Mikolas is most effective when he has command of all of his pitches, uses all of them to get meek contact, and the hitter has no clue which one the pitcher will use in any count. A season that began with an inconsistent throwing schedule because of the World Baseball Classic has continued with an inconsistent feel for what he throws.

“He hasn’t been as good as commanding the baseball at the bottom of the zone,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “I think there have been some pitches he would like back, that creep back over the plate or kind of belt high. When he has wanted to play the chase, he hasn’t been able to get the ball there against certain guys you know have a high chase rate. If you can eliminate a pitch or two off of him, that’s his whole game — is not being able to eliminate a pitch.”

That’s part of why Mikolas has been tinkering with pitches.

As the Cardinals seek more strikeouts from their pitching staff, Mikolas has been working on turning his slider into a sweeping breaking ball, not the tighter, sharper one he’s used to invite grounders. Mikolas agreed that he’s been stretching his pitches in a pursuit of more whiffs. He wants to miss the end of the bat, not meet it. He threw 18 sliders on Sunday and not one got a swing and miss.

This season, his strikeout rate has dropped overall and precipitously on his sinker, from 12.5% to 7.7%. Where he’s had a slight gain is on the slider, from 21.2% last season to 23.2%. He’s also used it more this season with two strikes. At the same time, hitters are doing less damage against it. While slugging on his four-seam fastball is up from .351 in 2022 to .507 this season, the slider has dropped from .410 to .361.

“As I change the movement on something I have to then work on repeating it and being able to throw it where I want to,” Mikolas said. “First you get the movement you want and then you work on putting it where it needs to be. I’ve thrown like a really short slider for a long time. I’ve got a pretty good feel with that one. But a little bigger, depth-ier slider is something I’m working on.”

The Reds’ first rally worked against his trends.

Mikolas paired each of the Reds’ solo home runs with a strikeout. He allowed a leadoff homer on a sinker to India, then struck out Luke Maile on a 95.6 mph fastball. Mikolas winced as the curveball left his fingers — and didn’t need to watch as Will Benson put the Reds ahead 2-0 with his 10th homer of the season. Mikolas than struck out Jake Fraley with a 94.9 mph fastball. Five of his whiffs came on the fastball that reached 96 mph.

“Bottom line, just not making good pitches, not throwing strikes early enough, not getting into good counts, and then not putting guys away,” Mikolas said. “I’m trying to make things better than they are instead of just relying on the location of things. It’s been a frustrating year. I’ve been trying new things here and there. Somethings work and somethings don’t, so this winter I’ll have some time. Nail it down.”

He’s pleased with the shape of his pitches, so some of the things he’ll experiment with this winter are moving around the mound, even changing arm angles. He might shift where he starts on the pitching rub to “give hitters a little tougher look.”

In the fifth inning, the Reds laced two triples against Mikolas to widen what had been a one-run game. The second one, by Nick Martini, bounced into the right-center gap and bounced Mikolas from the start. The next play offered an example of Mikolas’ search. The Cardinals played the infield in with a runner at third and a three-run deficit. When Votto hit Andre Pallante’s pitch for a soft grounder to shortstop Masyn Winn, the rookie did not take that direct first step to make the play at home.

He peeked and decided to throw to first, conceding the run.

“Broken bat, real slow, don’t really have time to get it there,” he said. “I should have charged it more. I’m going to go back and look at it.”

Winn has the arm to make the play and with experience he’ll try to test his limits on making a play like that — and maybe find out he can.

Mikolas was asked a similar question.

He’s been a two-time All-Star by defying hitters with a variety of pitches he can throw for strikes and throw off timing. He devours innings and collects quality starts. Not every line needs a flashier word. If he’s effective and direct as a verb, why search for an adjective?

“That’s a good question,” Mikolas said. “We’re always trying to get better and sometimes it doesn’t always work. You try new things to get better and it can make you worse sometimes. But in the pursuit of perfection and greatness sometimes you push yourself to try something new or do something different. Maybe I just need to go back to all of my old pitches. That will be something to look at. …

“Just get back to basics.”

