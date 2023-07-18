Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak spoke bluntly and honestly when he told reporters that the results of the next two weeks likely won’t change how the front office approaches the MLB trading deadline.

The roster they put together simply hasn’t worked the way they envisioned and has fallen woefully short of expectations.

While Mozeliak and his staff look for ways to improve their club prior to the Aug. 1 trade deadline with an eye towards the 2024 season, the Cardinals players were doing their best to deliver their message of defiance through their play on the field.

All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly as he recorded his team-best fourth game with at least four RBIs this season. Dylan Carlson, who’s already becoming the subject of trade rumors, went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored while playing a stellar center field. Right-hander Miles Mikolas pitched on short rest after a rain-shortened outing on Friday and turned in his eighth quality start of the season.

Arenado had no appetite for looking ahead to next season or any talk of building momentum toward the future.

“I don’t think about next year,” Arenado said. “I think that’s a terrible strategy. I ain’t got time for thinking about next year. I’ve got to think about now and what I need to get done and try to help this team win.

"There’s no guarantees next year is going to be a great year either. And there’s no guarantees I’m going to be healthy next year either. So I think about now, going out and competing.”

The Cardinals won for the fifth time in their last six games, this time at the expense of old friend Skip Schumaker’s Miami Marlins on Monday night. Arenado drove in four of his club’s six runs in a 6-4 win in the opening game of a three-game set in front of an announced 35,619 at Busch Stadium.

With their third straight win, the Cardinals (41-53) moved into a tie for fourth place in the NL Central Division with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The last time they hadn’t been in fifth place in the division was 50 days ago (May 28). The Cardinals also won three consecutive home games for the first time this season.

The Cardinals recorded 11 hits or more in their third straight game, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since Aug. 18-21, 2022. Paul Goldschmidt (2-for-5, two runs scored), Jordan Walker (2-for-4, double, RBI) joined Arenado and Carlson as members of the Cardinals lineup with multi-hit games.

“The goal is to win,” Arenado said. “That’s not going to change. So we’re trying to go out there and win ballgames. I don’t look at the standings anymore. I’m past that now, but just go out and try to win ballgames.

“If you’re a young player, you’re always playing for something. You can make some money in this game, solidify yourself as a baseball player on this team, a job for next year. There’s a bunch of things to play for, and I’m playing for — I don’t know. I’m finding reasons to play. I’m representing family and a bunch of things. So I’m just trying to play my best.”

After struggling early in the season and batting .232 with a .282 on-base percentage and a .326 slugging percentage through his first 34 games, Arenado has gone on a tear at the plate.

In 55 games from May 9 through Sunday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals, he’d posted an OPS of 1.006. During that stretch, Arenado slashed .312/.362/.644 with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs and 29 runs scored.

Arenado confirmed that he and Mozeliak have talked about how this season has unfolded and the plans to remedy the club’s poor performance in hopes of avoiding a repeat next season. Though neither Mozeliak nor Arenado shared any specific details of their discussions.

Arenado said he appreciates Mozeliak’s honesty and said “He’ll shoot you straight.”

“The standings, I don’t look at anymore,” Arenado said. “But I’m just trying to go out and compete, set an example regardless of if we’re in a good spot or not. There’s still young guys here that need to understand that you’ve got to play through things, and you’ve got to try to find ways to win and find ways to motivate yourself when things aren’t going right. That’s all I’m trying to do.”

Mikolas (6-5) allowed three runs on seven hits, including a pair of solo home runs, in six innings. The right-hander, who signed a contract extension this spring that runs through 2025, became the first Cardinals pitcher to make two starts with two-or-fewer days of rest between since Nelson Briles in July 1966.

Mikolas made the start after he threw just 34 pitches on Friday night before rain and thunderstorms forced the suspension of the series opener against the Nationals. Mikolas hadn’t allowed a baserunner through three innings when umpires halted the game.

Because of the truncated outing, Mikolas was able to start on Monday without the typical four days between starts. The Cardinals planned on using a combination of relief pitchers in a “bullpen day” on Monday until Mikolas’ Friday start got cut short.

Mikolas provided the driving force behind that decision. He’s using the potential breakup of the roster as an increased sense of urgency.

“Sometimes maybe it almost serves as motivation,” Mikolas said of the trade deadline. “If we can win like 10 or 12 games in a row here, maybe we won't have to say goodbye to some of our good friends. But baseball it's a sport and it's a business, which I'm well aware of. Sometimes front offices have to make tough decisions and look towards the future and I understand that but I think it's smarter to use it as motivation for whatever reason, and I think that's how we're going to go about it.

In Carlson’s case, he’s hoping to use whatever playing time he gets over the next two weeks to prove he deserves a shot as an everyday player.

However, the return of Tyler O’Neill from the injured list — which is likely to become official on Tuesday — will mean an everyday outfield configuration of O’Neill in left field, Lars Nootbaar in center field and Walker in right field.

Carlson went into the season as a fourth outfielder and a late-inning defensive replacement. Then he got thrust into everyday playing time due to injuries in the outfield.

From April 10 through May 14, he played in 26 games with 21 starts. The switch-hitting defensive dynamo with a rifle arm showed flashes of his ability, but he slashed .205/256/.337 during that stretch.

For the season, he has slashed .243/.350/.376 in 58 games (47 starts).

“It’s definitely been inconsistent,” Carlson said of his performance this season. “I felt really good coming out of spring, didn’t get an opportunity against righties. So that kind of stung. I tried to do my best. Then all of a sudden I was sprung into playing every day again. So it’s been tough. But as a competitor and someone who wants to be out there, I can’t complain when I’m giving the opportunity. I’ve just got to be ready and run with it.”

Monday night, he had hits from both sides of the plate and matched a career high with three runs scored. This season, he’s been significantly more productive batting left-handed (.818 OPS) as opposed to right-handed (.658 OPS).

“I feel like I can really help this team,” Carlson said. “Opportunities have been scattered. It hurts, honestly. … I want to be an everyday player. I’m a competitive player. I feel like I can do a lot of things.”

Carlson, a 24-year-old former first-round draft pick (2016) might ultimately have to find the opportunity he’s looking for with another team through a trade. He’s trying to avoid thinking about that possibility.

“I try to keep my focus here in this clubhouse,” Carlson said. “I’d be lying if I said you don’t hear that stuff. The best thing for me is keeping my focus in here and being ready to play when I’m called upon.”