As Sunday's game against the Cubs got ever closer to the time the Cardinals would use Jordan Hicks in the ninth inning, they traded him to Toronto.

And they did not stop there.

The Cardinals and Blue Jays were finalizing a deal that sent the right-hander closer north in exchange for a Class AA pitcher, according to a source. At the same time, the Cardinals have agreed upon a trade sending starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton to Texas, according to a source.

Coming from Toronto in exchange for Hicks, according to a source, are two of the Blue Jays' top-30 prospects. One of the players is Sem Robberse, the seventh-rated prospect in the Jays' system per Baseball America, and he's 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals are also getting Adam Kloffenstein in the trade, per ESPN. He is the Jays' No. 18 prospect.

In exchange for Stratton and Montgomery, the Cardinals received a trio of minor-league players, including two of the Rangers' top 15 prospects, based on Baseball America's rankings.

The Cardinals received shortstop Thomas Saggese (No. 15) and right-hander Tekoah Roby (No. 13), and in addition got some immediate depth for the roster with lefty John King. Saggesse is batting .314/.380/.514 with a .894 OPS, 15 homers, and 40 extra-base hits at Class AA.

Roby is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings for Class AA.

Hicks, 26, moved into the closer role for the Cardinals this season and had eight saves. The team and Hicks' representatives recently had talks about an extension for the power-righty who was the Cardinals' third-round pick in 2015. Those conversations, like several before, did not create traction for a deal, and the Cardinals told interested teams this past weekend that they were going to deal Hicks, a source described.

The Cardinals are also fielding interest in starter Jack Flaherty.

This is the second time in two seasons that Montgomery has been traded. The Cardinals acquired the lefty from the Yankees a year ago in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. The Baltimore Orioles were also among the teams interested in Montgomery.

Hicks also drew interest from Texas.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.