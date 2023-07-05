MIAMI — After a third consecutive start where he had difficulty finding any snap on his pitches and completing the fourth inning, Adam Wainwright will return to St. Louis to have his shoulder examined for a potential injury.

Wainwright will go on the injured list, manager Oliver Marmol told the Post-Dispatch and other reporters present at loanDepot Park after the 15-2 loss to the Miami Marlins.

The official transaction will take place Wednesday as Wainwright goes on the 15-day IL. The Cardinals expect to make a series of moves to replenish the pitching staff, including a swap for pitcher James Naile after he allowed eight runs in 1 1/3 innings Tuesday.

Wainwright allowed seven runs on seven hits through 3 1/3 innings.

His catcher during the loss, Andrew Knizner, was taken from the ballpark to a nearby emergency room after experiencing soreness and pain below his waistline, near his groin.

Knizner took a foul ball right below his belt in the fourth inning, and while he was able to complete the inning a subsequent check during the game prompted the Cardinals to send him to the ER for treatment.

Knizner was released from the ER and returned to the team hotel late Tuesday night, according to a team official. The team will have an update Wednesday afternoon on his injury.

Starting with his outing in London, Wainwright has an ERA approaching 20.00 over his past three starts, all of them losses, and he's allowed more than three baserunners per inning. Following the loss, Wainwright said he was trying to determine the difference between "hurt and hurting" because he's been able to pitch through "hurting."

Now, he said he has to consider whether he's "hurt."

Since leaving spring training for the World Baseball Classic, Wainwright has had difficulty generating propulsion off the mound with his right leg. That has limited his velocity and may contribute to the lack of bite on his curveball. In an effort to generate that lost zip, he may have put a strain on his shoulder, and the meeting with team doctors in St. Louis will determine if there is inflammation or irritation in the joint.

Wainwright said he plans to return from the injury list to pitch this season, which he has said will be his last in the majors.