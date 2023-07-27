In a strange set of circumstances Thursday, Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was ejected in the first inning after hitting Ian Happ.

Happ's backswing had struck Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras in the head, forcing a bloody Contreras to leave the game with a scalp laceration.

Mikolas then hit Happ with a pitch.

Home plate umpire Ryan Additon tossed Mikolas, who threw just 14 pitches before his night ended. Manager Oliver Marmol was also tossed.

But that early ejection by the starting pitcher Mikolas can't top what happened to John Denny on Sept. 27, 1977.

The Post-Dispatch's Dick Kaegel wrote in the following morning's newspaper: "Pitcher John Denny was ejected last night — before the National Anthem. Before the game, umpire Paul Runge noticed Denny "leaning across the rail" talking to some fans in violation of a league rule.

"When the ump ordered Denny to return to the dugout, the pitcher got testy. A few words later, Denny was given the thumb ... Denny was also dropped as the Cardinals' pitcher for tonight's finale against the Expos, when Runge will be behind the plate."

Denny was perhaps most famously known for an incident later in his career, when he was with Cleveland.

In 1981, Denny knocked Jackson down with a pitch, and a teammate prevented Jackson from fighting Denny after the at-bat ended in a strikeout.

Two innings later, Jackson crushed a home run off Denny and clapped as he rounded the bases.

After some jawing, Jackson charged Denny and put him in an armlock as the benches-clearing brawl began.