After the first day of the three-day voting period, the Cardinals' Nolan Arenado opened up a sizable lead on Atlanta's Austin Riley for the National League starting third baseman position.
Arenado leads Riley 58%-42% as of midday Tuesday, with voting continuing until 11 a.m. (St. Louis time) Thursday. Fans can vote once per 24-hour period.
The starters will be revealed Thursday at 6 p.m. (St. Louis time) on ESPN.
Arenado is the only Cardinals player represented in this round of voting.
The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani were the leading vote-getters in the opening round and have already earned starting spots.
The rest of the early voting results:
National League
First base
Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 60%
Matt Olson, Braves: 40%
Second base
Luis Arraez, Marlins: 54%
Ozzie Albies, Braves: 46%
Third base
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 58%
Austin Riley, Braves: 42%
Shortstop
Orlando Arcia, Braves: 69%
Francisco Lindor, Mets: 31%
Outfield
Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 35%
Corbin Carroll, D-backs: 31%
Michael Harris II, Braves: 19%
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs: 16%
Catcher
Sean Murphy, Braves: 56%
Will Smith, Dodgers: 44%
Designated hitter
J.D. Martinez, Dodgers: 53%
Bryce Harper, Phillies: 47%
American League
First base
Yandy Díaz, Rays: 54%
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 46%
Second base
Marcus Semien, Rangers: 66%
Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays: 34%
Third base
Josh Jung, Rangers: 59%
Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 41%
Shortstop
Corey Seager, Rangers: 60%
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 40%
Outfield
Mike Trout, Angels: 22%
Randy Arozarena, Rays: 22%
Aaron Judge, Yankees: 19%
Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 16%
Adolis García, Rangers: 12%
Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays: 9%
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Rangers: 54%
Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 46%