After the first day of the three-day voting period, the Cardinals' Nolan Arenado opened up a sizable lead on Atlanta's Austin Riley for the National League starting third baseman position.

Arenado leads Riley 58%-42% as of midday Tuesday, with voting continuing until 11 a.m. (St. Louis time) Thursday. Fans can vote once per 24-hour period.

The starters will be revealed Thursday at 6 p.m. (St. Louis time) on ESPN.

Arenado is the only Cardinals player represented in this round of voting.

The Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani were the leading vote-getters in the opening round and have already earned starting spots.

The rest of the early voting results:

National League

First base

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: 60%

Matt Olson, Braves: 40%

Second base

Luis Arraez, Marlins: 54%

Ozzie Albies, Braves: 46%

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: 58%

Austin Riley, Braves: 42%

Shortstop

Orlando Arcia, Braves: 69%

Francisco Lindor, Mets: 31%

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Dodgers: 35%

Corbin Carroll, D-backs: 31%

Michael Harris II, Braves: 19%

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs: 16%

Catcher

Sean Murphy, Braves: 56%

Will Smith, Dodgers: 44%

Designated hitter

J.D. Martinez, Dodgers: 53%

Bryce Harper, Phillies: 47%

American League

First base

Yandy Díaz, Rays: 54%

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: 46%

Second base

Marcus Semien, Rangers: 66%

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays: 34%

Third base

Josh Jung, Rangers: 59%

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays: 41%

Shortstop

Corey Seager, Rangers: 60%

Bo Bichette, Blue Jays: 40%

Outfield

Mike Trout, Angels: 22%

Randy Arozarena, Rays: 22%

Aaron Judge, Yankees: 19%

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: 16%

Adolis García, Rangers: 12%

Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays: 9%

Catcher

Jonah Heim, Rangers: 54%

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: 46%