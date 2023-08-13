KANSAS CITY — Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman set a high bar for birthday presents. His wife, Kristen, celebrated a birthday on Saturday, and she asked Edman to hit her a home run. The smallest player in the Cardinals’ starting lineup, Edman delivered two home runs in one of the worst ballparks for home runs in the majors.

The two home runs helped fulfill Edman’s husbandly duties and were critical to the Cardinals' 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals and a split of the I-70 Series. Edman started the scoring for the Cardinals with his first homer and closed the scoring with his second, the latter also provided the margin of victory as the Royals made a late push.

“I made a little adjustment at the plate recently, and it has paid off,” Edman said.

Edman recorded the third multiple-home run game of his career and his first in more than two years. His last multi-homer game came on May 26, 2021, on the road against the Chicago White Sox.

Edman’s two home runs pushed his season total to 10, which gave the Cardinals nine players with at least 10 home runs this season. They joined the Atlanta Braves as the only teams in the majors with nine players to register double-digit home run totals this season.

Edman said he felt like he was flying off of pitches in recent days, particularly with his upper body. So he made it a focus to get his upper body set earlier with his shoulders more toward the middle of the field or slightly toward the opposite field gap.

Ironically, both of the home runs he hit while batting right-handed were hit to left field.

The switch-hitting Edman smacked a 1-0 fastball up and in from left-hander Cole Ragans for a two-run homer in the second inning. That one traveled an estimated 396 feet. Then in the eighth inning, he crushed an 0-1 changeup up and in from left-hander Taylor Hearn 403 feet to left field for a solo homer.

“It’s funny that both balls were pulled today, but I’ve been working really through the middle and through the opposite field gap,” Edman said. “That kind of just shows that when you’re doing that, you can still pull the ball.”

Kauffman Stadium is the second-largest outfield of any ballpark in the majors behind Coors Field. Per MLB Statcast data, Kauffman ranks as the second-worst park for home runs in the majors over the past three years.

“From the right side, he can slug,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of Edman. “He’s got some pop from that side. Today was a great example of that.”

The Cardinals activated Edman from the injured list on Aug. 1. He’d been out since July 7 with a right wrist injury. He has now hit in eight of his last 10 games. During that span, he has batted .351 with seven extra-base hits, including three home runs.

Edman’s second home run on Saturday night also gave him 50 home runs in his major-league career. He’s four stolen bases shy of 100 for his career. If he reaches that mark, he’d be the ninth Cardinal all-time to collect 50 home runs and 100 steals, the first since Edgar Renteria.

Prior to his return from the injured list, Edman had been the Cardinals’ super-utility player.

The opening day shortstop, a job he earned with a strong performance late last season, Edman entered Saturday night having started 39 games at shortstop, 27 games at second base, 27 games in center field and eight games in right field.

Edman, a Gold Glove winner at second base in 2021, became the first player in MLB history with 27 or more starts at shortstop, second base and center field in a single season.

When the Cardinals traded Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays just before the trading deadline, Edman moved back at shortstop on a daily basis.

“Not that being on the IL was a good thing,” Edman said. “But during that IL (stint) I got to take a lot of groundballs at short, just preparing in case Paul ended up getting traded.

"So in that way I felt pretty prepared, when I got activated and came off, to play shortstop. So I guess it was fortunate that way. Obviously, not good that I was on the IL, but it helped me be prepared.”

Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 and also collected a multi-hit game.

Designated hitter Willson Contreras (1-for-4, walk) also drove in a run for the Cardinals.

Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz (4-7) won his third consecutive start. The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits, including one home run. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

The Royals (38-81) collected three of the four hits against Matz in the third inning, and that’s also the frame when they score their two runs.

Matz gave up a two-out single to left-handed hitting Kyle Isbel, and then yanked a sinker over the inside portion of the plate to Nelson Velazquez. That sinker, slightly elevated, got pulverized and went an estimated 441 feet to left-center field for a two-run home run.

“I’ve got to get that changeup down to the lefty there,” Matz said of the pitch to Isbel. “Then I was trying to go away and I kind of pulled the fastball and it was inside.”

The Royals threatened to make it an even bigger inning when speedster Bobby Witt Jr.’s bloop hit dropped into right field and he motored to second base for a double. However, Matz induced an inning-ending fly ball and stranded Witt on second base.

Matz has now allowed two runs or fewer in six of his seven starts since he returned to the starting rotation after a brief demotion to the bullpen from late May to early July.

“It’s definitely a good baseline,” Matz said of his recent outings. “Now, it’s continuing to try to build off of that, continue to improve and look at the stuff I can continue to improve on. Just never be satisfied with where you’re at.”

The Cardinals led by three runs going into the bottom of the eighth, but the Royals scored a run against reliever Giovanny Gallegos to pull within two runs, and they brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Royals captain Salvador Perez.

Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero retired the final two batters of the eighth inning — a groundball by Michael Massey and a groundball by Perez — then he returned for the ninth.

Romero gave up one run on three singles in the ninth, but Arenado turned a game-ending double play by stepping on third base and throwing across the diamond for the final out.

Photos: Cardinals take second game, salvage split of two-game road series vs. Royals