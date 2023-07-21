CHICAGO — The Cardinals officially cut ties with disgruntled left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera on Friday, executing a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays that netted them a 19-year-old minor-league catcher in exchange.

The Cardinals received Sammy Hernandez, a former 14th-round draft pick of the Blue Jays (428th in 2022), in exchange for Cabrera in a swap made official Friday afternoon. The Cardinals designated Cabrera for assignment Monday.

Cabrera expressed dissatisfaction to the Cardinals with the way he’d been used by manager Oliver Marmol, and the Cardinals opted to give him a “change of scenery.”

“I think it was also a personal issue, meaning I just think he felt like he deserves higher-leverage innings and didn’t always feel like he was getting it,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday.

“Part of that is how a team is playing and when you can actually use someone who is available. I don’t know if every player always looks at it with that kind of understanding.”

Cabrera, 26, had been with the Cardinals since they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade that sent outfielder Tommy Pham to the Rays on July 31, 2018. Cabrera made a career-high 71 appearances (70 innings) for the Cardinals in 2021 and posted an ERA of 3.73 and 9.9 strikeouts per 9 innings.

Last season, Cabrera posted a 4.63 ERA in 39 games (44 2/3 innings) and a 1.32 WHIP. His strikeouts per 9 innings dipped to 6.4.

Cabrera had varying levels of effectiveness this season. He posted a 5.06 ERA in 32 outings (32 innings) with a 1.56 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per 9 innings. He’d also issued 5.1 walks per 9 innings.

“I think the big thing, I don’t think he loved the role he was in,” Mozeliak said Monday. “Ultimately, I felt like as we were trying to get this to work, we just kept hitting some headwinds. Now, he’ll get that opportunity to do it somewhere else.”

The Blue Jays drafted Hernandez, a native of Puerto Rico, out of Lakeland High School in Florida. He began his professional career in the FCL Blue Jays Rookie level affiliate in 2022.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound right-handed hitting catcher spent time this season in Rookie ball as well as for Single-A Dunedin in the Blue Jays farm system.

In 14 games with the FCL Blue Jays this spring, he batted .261 with five doubles, a triple and a home run. In 28 games for Dunedin, he batted .192 with three doubles, two triples and two home runs.