As Sunday's game against the Cubs got ever closer to the time the Cardinals would use Jordan Hicks in the ninth inning, they traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays.

And they did not stop there.

The Cardinals and Blue Jays completed a deal Sunday afternoon during the Cardinals' 3-0 victory that sent the right-handed closer north in exchange for two Class AA pitchers. At the same time, the Cardinals agreed upon a trade sending starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers for a package of three minor-leaguers, one of whom will be joining the Cardinals in the majors.

Coming from Toronto in exchange for Hicks are two of the Blue Jays' top-30 prospects, both right-handed pitchers. One of the players is Sem Robberse, the seventh-rated prospect in the Jays' system per Baseball America, and he's 3-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals also received Adam Kloffenstein in the trade. He is the Jays' No. 18 prospect. In 17 starts this season for Toronto's Class AA affiliate, Kloffenstein had a 3.24 ERA, a 5-5 record, and 105 strikeouts in 89 innings. Ahead of the 2023 season, Kloffenstein was not protected from the Rule 5 draft and available to all teams if they kept him on the active big-league roster.

The two right-handers will be assigned to Class AAA Memphis and join the Redbirds there Tuesday.

In exchange for Stratton and Montgomery, the Cardinals received a trio of minor-league players, including two of the Rangers' top 15 prospects, based on Baseball America's rankings.

The Cardinals received shortstop Thomas Saggese (No. 15) and right-hander Tekoah Roby (No. 13) and, in addition, got some immediate depth for the roster with lefty John King. Saggese is batting .314/.380/.514 with a .894 OPS, 15 homers, and 40 extra-base hits at Class AA.

Roby is 2-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings for Class AA. He has been on the injured list with an arm injury, and he received clearance from the Cardinals on Sunday to continue the throwing program he had planned but now had to relocate from the Rangers' facility.

King, who is 28, will join the Cardinals in St. Louis.

At Texas' Class AAA affiliate, he is 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 12 games (three starts).

Hicks, 26, moved into the closer role for the Cardinals this season and had eight saves. The team and Hicks' representatives recently talked about an extension for the power-righty who was the Cardinals' third-round pick in 2015. Those conversations, like several before, did not create traction for a deal, and the Cardinals told interested teams this past weekend that they were going to deal Hicks, a source described.

The Cardinals are also fielding interest in starter Jack Flaherty.

This is the second time in two seasons that Montgomery has been traded. The Cardinals acquired the lefty from the Yankees a year ago in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery was 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts for the Cardinals this season, and he topped the team in quality starts with 12. At one point this season, Montgomery had more quality starts alone than the other starters in the rotation had combined.

It's that kind of consistency that drew interest from other teams.

The Baltimore Orioles were also among the teams interested in Montgomery, according to two sources.

Hicks also drew interest from the Rangers, where former Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux is now pitching coach.