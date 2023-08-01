Paul DeJong's last act as a Cardinal was a charitable one.

A day after he participated in an event Monday night with a local St. Louis Ronald McDonald House and was part of cooking meals for families, DeJong was another in the line of Cardinals traded in the past few weeks to Toronto.

The Cardinals dealt shortstop DeJong and cash considerations to the Blue Jays a few hours ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, sources said ahead of the official announcement. In return the Cardinals receive minor-league reliever Matt Svanson, a 24-year-old right-hander who is 6-foot-5. He's pitched at Class A affiliates this season.

The teams announced the deal officially Tuesday around 1 p.m. St. Louis time.

The Post-Dispatch was first to report Tuesday morning that the Jays had reached out to the Cardinals to engage in trade talks, pending the outcome of Bo Bichette's knee injury.

Bichette left Monday night's game with the injury.

The Cardinals plan to have Tommy Edman back in the lineup Tuesday night as the switch-hitter returns from the injury list. Initially penciled in at designated hitter, Edman could also be the team's shortstop in the coming days.

The team is also discussing promoting prospect Masyn Winn from Class AAA, though doing so later in this month would preserve his rookie status for 2024.

The deal is the third in the past week for the Cardinals and Blue Jays. Toronto acquired lefty Genesis Cabrera after the Cardinals removed him from their 40-man roster, and on Sunday the Cardinals sent Jordan Hicks to Toronto in exchange for two Class AA right-handed pitchers.

DeJong, 29, has had a bounce-back season for the Cardinals after a series of difficult years that cost him his everyday role with the team. He returned from injury this year and played his way back into being the Cardinals' regular shortstop. In 81 games, DeJong hit .233/.297/.412 this season with 13 homers and 32 RBIs.

In 2019, his All-Star season, DeJong set a Cardinals' franchise record for shortstops with 30 home runs.

DeJong is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, though the Blue Jays will have the choice on his team options for 2024 at $12.5 million and 2025 at $15 million. There are $3 million in total buyouts for those two years, and it's common for teams to factor that into the cash they receive along with the player.

Svanson was a 13th round pick out of Lehigh by Toronto in 2021. He is 4-1 this season with a 1.11 ERA in 26 appearances at Class A. He had 39 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32 1/3 innings. The Cardinals are assigning him to Class AA Springfield.

This story will be updated.