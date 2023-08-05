The Cardinals, who dropped the opener Friday, continue a home series Saturday against the last-place Rockies. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Steven Matz (2-7, 4.06) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Matz has a 2.03 ERA since the start of June. Against Colorado in his career, Matz is 1-6 with a 7.55 ERA, his worst career ERA vs. any opponent.

The Rockies will counter with left-hander Ty Blach (1-0, 4.22). Blach was designated for assignment earlier this year and spent May and June in Triple-A and hasn't allowed a run in three appearances since being recalled. In two career appearances vs. St. Louis, both in relief, Blach sports a 21.60 ERA.

The Cardinals are 48-63, last in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis has lost six of its last eight games.

The Rockies are 43-66, last in the NL West, and have lost their last three series before visiting Busch Stadium. Colorado's record is the worst in the National League.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Jordan Walker, DH

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Steven Matz

ROCKIES

1. Jurickson Profar, LF

2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

3. Ryan McMahon, DH

4. Brendan Rodgers, 2B

5. Elias Diaz, C

6. Nolan Jones, RF

7. Elehuris Montero, 1B

8. Alan Trejo, 3B

9. Brenton Doyle, CF

P: Ty Blach

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (elbow surgery): Infielder returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and determine the early stages of his return from elbow surgery, which was completed Wednesday. Donovan is wearing a brace to limit the movement of his arm, but over the coming week, as swelling decreases, he can begin testing the range of motion in his right arm. Donovan had the internal brace procedure, not the complete reconstruction of the elbow associated with Tommy John. He said he got to see into his elbow to see how the repair looked. (Updated Aug. 4)

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (foot): Returned to the lineup Friday after having difficulty completing agility drills Thursday because of a foul ball smashed off his foot the night before. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Headed to join Class AA Springfield for an inning of work Sunday and the start of his rehab assignment. Based on how he recovers from that outing Sunday, the Cardinals will schedule his return to the majors and how many outings in the minors he requires. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): The right-hander has another session Saturday at Busch Stadium and then the plan is to have him join Class AA Springfield on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment. He will prep as a reliever, and if he needs to stretch out and build stamina the Cardinals will have Woodford do that on the job in the majors. (Updated Aug. 4)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. He has at least one more bullpen session before he'll advance to a rehab assignment, but the Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)