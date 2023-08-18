The Cardinals continue a home series Friday against the Mets. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (2-4, 3.96) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Mets will counter with left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43).

The Cardinals are 54-68, last in the NL Central and 11 games out of first. St. Louis has lost two in a row.

The Mets are 56-66, fourth in the NL East, and have won two in a row.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Wilson Contreras, C

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Luken Baker, 1B

8. José Fermín, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Thompson

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, DH

2. Tim Locastro, LF

3. Peter Alonso, 1B

4. Francisco Lindor, SS

5. Francisco Alvarez, C

6. Jeff McNeil, RF

7. Danny Mendick, 2B

8. Rafael Ortega, CF

9 Jonathan Araúz, 3B

P: Lucchesi

Injury report

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He's not expected to take part in baseball activities for several days. Nootbaar left Wednesday's game in the sixth inning after he'd fouled a ball off the ground that bounced and struck him in the groin during an at-bat in the bottom of the fifth. The team described the injury as a "lower abdomen contusion." Nootbaar was not in the lineup on Thursday. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Paused his rehab assignment as he had not felt as strong as hoped recovering from outings, and experienced some stiffness after appearances. Had an MRI Wednesday, and the initial read was positive and saw healing; he's scheduled to resume his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Memphis. The plan is for him to throw and "up and down," likely finishing one inning and coming back out to start another inning. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw 1 2/3 innings in a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night. He threw 40 pitches in that outing. He came out of it feeling good. It's not yet clear when his next rehab outing will take place. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After he threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday, the Cardinals planned to have Rodriguez throw a live batting practice session at their training complex in Jupiter, Florida, in the coming days. If his body responds well to the live batting practice session, his next outing after that could be in a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. (Updated Aug. 18)

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): The Cardinals placed Gorman on the IL prior to Thursday night's series opener against the New York Mets. He hasn't played since Aug. 12. His IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. (Updated Aug. 17)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Expected to be "no throw" for three weeks, and he'll have another MRI and be reevaluated at that time. He said he felt a pull underneath his armpit during the fifth inning of his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals. (Updated Aug. 15)

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Aug. 10. While he recovers, the team is exploring treatment for continuing pain in his ankle. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 15)