ATLANTA — There were a few words that Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol may have been tempted to use to explain why, at the flashpoint of the game, he counted on a journeyman reliever who wasn’t in the majors less than a month ago or really on the depth chart.

Available would be one, but incomplete.

Matchup would not be. Too incorrect.

The first words that came to mind to describe Casey Lawrence and what he brought to the game’s defining moment against one of the game’s best players, Atlanta leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr., were a tad colorful until he settled on the right one.

“Courage,” the manager said.

And the spigot turned for all sorts of descriptions for the veteran right-hander, as Marmol continued: “He does not scare. He’s going to be stubborn. ‘I’ll throw my pitch where I think I can get an out, and I’m just going to live there.’ He’s going to make you beat him. And there are times where he’s going to get beat. But at least you know he’s going to make you earn it.”

The Cardinals’ best relief against the rolling shockwaves Atlanta’s lineup can produce continues to be staying ahead with offense. To thump the NL-leading Braves again – this time 11-6 on Wednesday at Truist Park – the Cardinals hit four home runs for the second consecutive night. None were bigger than Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run shot in the first to get ahead or Nolan Gorman’s three-run blast in the eighth to stay further ahead, and none were more memorable than Masyn Winn’s first in the majors.

But in the midst of all that power came a pivotal double play – hit by the young star who may be MVP and coaxed by an aging reliever who bet on himself this summer to emerge from the minors.

This past Sunday, like so many recent days and so many coming days, too, the Cardinals had several late-game relievers unavailable. Restocked after the trade deadline with pitchers plucked out of the minors or from other teams or both, the bullpen options have recently been jumbled again by injuries. Assignments will be ad hoc from here.

“They’re going to have to match up in a certain way and give guys the opportunity to step up,” Marmol said. “This isn’t a secret as to where we’re at. Guys are going to have to get big outs in big moments for us to continue to win ballgames whenever we have a lead after the seventh. So we’ll see different guys in those spots.”

Lawrence, 35, was told Sunday that he might be used in a handful of possible roles – anywhere from long relief to fill innings or high-leverage to win games – and then the next day he could see mop up, chase, or bridge innings. Regardless of the role, the goal would be the same.

They need outs from someone.

And anyone gets them will become that someone who gets more chances.

“I’m trying to make sure I stay ready out there for anything,” Lawrence said. “I think I can be a Swiss Army Knife. I think I can go out there and pitch different situations. If you need a groundball, I feel like I can come in and get a groundball. If we need to come in and get six (innings), I feel like I can come in and go six. I think that’s the advantage and benefit that I can have for a team. Trying to show those multiple ways that I can be used. Was happy to get into one of those situations today because it was a lot of fun.”

On Wednesday, with Ryan Helsley unavailable after closing Tuesday’s win, the Cardinals penciled in Lawrence as a possible option for the ninth inning if they needed a save.

They did need a save.

It just came in the sixth.

Starter Dakota Hudson got the Cardinals that far, and then, facing the middle of the Braves’ lineup for the third time, he could not retire the first four batters of the sixth inning. Matt Olson homered, and the next three Braves loaded the bases with the Cardinals clinging to a 7-3 lead. Drew VerHagen had been warming up if Hudson left the bullpen with runners in scoring position and a out. Lawrence was ready if Hudson loaded the bases with no outs.

Because … “courage.”

“You’re coming in and you’ve got a bunch of lights blinking and flashing,” Lawrence said of the way Braves fans welcome an opposing reliever into a tight spot. “It gets you going a little bit.”

Lawrence got back-to-back groundballs from the first two batters he faced, but Michael Harris II’s grounder found a seam in the defense and squirted through for a two-run single. With two on and one out, Acuna came to the plate as the potential go-ahead run. The crowd began chanting the three letters that Braves fans think of to define him: MVP, MVP, MVP. The first player in history with at least 30 homers and at least 60 stolen bases, he’s also boasting a .330 average and 86 RBIs.

Lawrence fell behind 2-0 with consecutive 89-mph sinkers.

He had never faced Acuna in the majors.

“I’m the type of guy, I’m not going to panic,” Lawrence said. “It’s not going to change the way I pitch – 2-0, 0-1. I’m going to mix. I’m going to move, to try to stay unpredictable and try to put the ball in good areas to give me the chance to have success. I’m going to have to come on the plate a little bit more, especially with the bases loaded, but I’m not going to change really the type of pitch.”

Acuna fouled off the next sinker he saw to put the count full.

Lawrence remained low in the zone with a 90-mph fastball that got the groundball. Winn spun it into a double play that ended the inning, and Atlanta would not get another chance to be a swing away from taking the lead.

At his locker late Wednesday night, Lawrence retraced his confidence to 2020.

By then, the Pennsylvania native had already been in the majors in his late 20s, chased baseball to Venezuela and then to Japan, where he pitched regularly for Hiroshima. But during quarantine and before his return to the majors for a six-game cameo in 2022, Lawrence sought out advice from the great players. He wanted to know more about the mentality Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady took into games, so he did what many did and watched Michael Jordan in the documentary “The Last Dance” and also took a YouTube plunge into interviews by Bryant, Brady and others.

He emerged more “mentally engaged,” as he said, and less consumed by the peripheral decisions determined his roster status and more focused on what he could control.

An offer from Toronto got back in the majors, briefly.

A decision with Toronto tested that new mentality.

This past July, right at the All-Star break, Lawrence had an opt-out in his contract. He had the choice to remain with the Blue Jays organization, where he had found comfort and enough trust that maybe he’d be called upon at some point. Or, he could venture into the unknown – to jump into midseason free agency and see if he landed in the better spot, one closer to the majors, one with a team that was fading from contention and needed spare relievers to sop up innings.

Any pitcher looking to prove to teams he can cover major-league innings needs, by definition, major-league innings to show that.

“But, like, what if?” Lawrence said. “What if I take a chance and go somewhere? What could happen? I don’t want to look back on my career and wonder what if I would have done that? I took a leap.”

He caught on with the Cardinals.

Midway through August, the Cardinals added him to the 40-man roster and promoted him to the majors to join a group of long, elastic relievers needed to shoulder the innings of a team stuck in last place. Lawrence had scattered 44 appearances in the majors over the past six seasons before he made his first with the Cardinals. He allowed at least two runs in his first three appearances, but challenged hitters, struck nine out in his first nine innings. He had a 92-pitch rescue in Pittsburgh during a blowout loss. And he kept throwing strikes.

Before Wednesday, Lawrence went a week without appearing, but that whole time Marmol and his staff have workshopped how to navigate the remaining games without the bullpen provided. It’s not designed for matchups. It has more long relievers than setup men. Helsley won’t be available on back-to-back days. Lawrence intrigued because of his approach. The Cardinals asked the same question he did.

What if?

What if he’s gets a look the highest leverage spot?

What if he’s asked to close a few times?

At least they knows he’s going to earn it.

“Go out there and try to put as many good pitches, good innings, and good outings on my resume as possible,” Lawrence said. “No matter who you are, the more you go out there and show consistency, the more likely your name is to get called again in certain situations, whether you’re young or you’re old. I feel like I’ve got a lot of good baseball left in me, and as long as I can stay healthy and try to prove what I can do.”

