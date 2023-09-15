As the minor-league season nears its end — some Cardinals affiliates are in the postseason, others are completing their schedule — a brand-new Best Podcast in Baseball discusses the performances at every level and "leapers" who have bounded into the conversation for top-prospect rankings with their production in 2023.
Daniel Guerrero, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and beat writer for the minor-league system, details what players have made an impression on him and where significant strides must still be made within the system. Prospects discussed include Thomas Saggese, Victor Scott II, Tekoah Roby, Ian Bedell, Chase Davis, Won-Bin Cho, Edwin Nunez, Gordon Graceffo, and several more.
The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.
