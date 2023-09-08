The Cardinals begin a road series Friday against the Reds. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

The game airs exclusively on Apple TV+. There is a seven-day free trial available for new customers, or it is $6.99 a month for a subscription.

Left-hander and Cincinnati-area native Drew Rom (0-2, 7.24) will take the mound for the Cardinals. In his next two starts after his disastrous debut, the rookie has put up a 4.50 ERA. Batters are hitting .346 off his fastball, the pitch he throws most often.

The Reds will counter with left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-4, 3.22), also a rookie. A second-round draft pick in 2021, he ranks among the most valuable rookie starters this season.

Former Cardinal Harrison Bader, claimed off waivers from the Yankees on Aug. 31, will bat leadoff for Cincinnati and man center field.

The Cardinals are 61-79, last in the NL Central and 16 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won two of its last three series.

The Reds are 73-69, third in the NL Central and half a game out of a wild-card spot.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Tyler O’Neill, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Luken Baker, DH

7. Nolan Gorman, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Lars Nootbaar, CF

P: Drew Rom

REDS

1. Harrison Bader, CF

2. Spencer Steer, 2B

3. Hunter Renfroe, DH

4. Elly De La Cruz, SS

5. Nick Senzel, LF

6. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B

7. Stuart Fairchild, RF

8. Noelvi Marte, 3B

9. Luke Maile, C

P: Andrew Abbott

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday for Class AAA Memphis as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. He struck out one, allowed one hit, and has shown the power on his fastball that first intrigued the Cardinals when they acquired him this past offseason through the Rule 5 Draft. (Updated Sept. 8)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Continues to make progress through baseball activities back at Busch Stadium. He is increasing his work and intensity day by day based upon on how recovers, and while the Cardinals do not expect him to join the team on the current road trip, they'll evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 8)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Has emerged from his no-throw and slowly ramping up his activities back in St. Louis, though he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch that the calendar is running out for him to return, and if he does it will be in relief for the second consecutive September. (Updated Sept. 8)