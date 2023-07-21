CHICAGO — Trailing by three runs with three innings to go in enemy territory, the Cardinals got a crucial hit by All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to drive in two runs and put them on the precipice of a comeback. Then they loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning and appeared poised for late-inning dramatics to extend their win streak.

Instead, a pair of questionable strike calls by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa set the stage for an inning-ending double play that kept the Cardinals at bay and le the Chicago Cubs off the hook.

Ultimately, the Cardinals came up short in the eighth and ninth innings and ninth innings in a 4-3 loss in the second game of a four-game set with the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon. The loss evened the series at a game apiece and snapped the Cardinals’ win streak at six games.

Pinch hitter Alec Burleson came to the plate with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a one-run game. He started off his at-bat with a 3-0 count. The next two pitches appeared to be clearly off the plate, but were called strikes by Kulpa. With a 3-2 count, Burleson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Livid with the strike calls, Burleson immediately started yelling at Kulpa from first base and earned his first ejection of the season.

The Cardinals had a chance with two outs in the ninth after Arenado reached on a fielding error and Willson Contreras got hit by a pitch. However, Tyler O’Neill’s fly ball to center field was caught for the final out.

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six and gave up two home runs.

Flaherty flounders

The Cubs scored more runs in the third inning against Flaherty (four) than he’d allowed in his previous three starts combined (three runs in 18 2/3 innings).

The Cardinals led 1-0 entering the third inning courtesy of Andrew Knizner’s RBI groundout in the second inning.

However, Miles Mastrobuoni’s first major-league home run tied the score one batter into the bottom of the third. Mastrobuoni jumped on a 3-1 fastball over the heart of the plate and clubbed it 411 feet to right-center field. That was the first in trio of hits by the Cubs to start the frame.

After Miguel Amaya singled, Mike Tauchman swatted an RBI double to left field to give the Cubs the lead.

Flaherty had gotten back-to-back groundball outs when Cody Bellinger came to the plate with a runner on third base. Bellinger smashed a first-pitch curveball from Flaherty into the right field stands for a two-run homer as the Cubs took a 4-1 advantage.

Cards struggle against Man of Steele

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele came into the day with a 9-3 record to go along with a 2.96 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 20 walks in 97 1/3 innings (17 starts). His ERA was the fourth-best among NL pitchers, and his WHIP (1.11) ranked eighth in the NL. Opposing hitters were batting just .217 against him this seas

He earned his first career All-Star selection this summer. Starting in April of last year, he put together a string of 17 starts at Wrigley Field during which he allowed three earned runs or less in each start.

Through the first six innings on Friday, Steele held the Cardinals to five one run on five hits and one walk. He struck out eight.

The Cardinals’ best scoring chance came in the second inning when they loaded bases with one out. Knizner’s RBI groundout drove in their lone run in the inning.

After a walk by Steele loaded the bases again, Dylan Carlson grounded out to end the inning.

Finally, Fermin gets his hit

Rookie infielder Jose Fermin had eight plate appearances over the course of four games before he successfully laid down a bunt to the first base side of the infield for a single in the seventh inning against Steele at Wrigley Field.

That bunt single marked the first hit in the major-league career of Fermin, 24, who made his debut against the White Sox in Chicago just before the MLB All-Star break.

His was the last batter Steele faced in the game.

The last Cardinals player to bunt for his first career hit was Britt Reames against the Cubs on Sept. 23, 2000. The last position player for the Cardinals to bunt for his first career hit was Charlie Cants on Sept. 1, 1976.

Arenado delivers with RISP

Arenado drove in a pair of runs with a two-out RBI single in the seventh inning to pull the Cardinals within a run, 4-3.

Arenado pushed his team-leading RBI total to 74 this season.

He has now registered multi-RBI games in four of his last five games and at least one RBI in each of his last five games.

Through 17 games in July, Arenado has now logged an MLB-best 22 RBIs.

Following a four-RBI game at Busch Stadium on Monday, Arenado explained why he still finds RBIs a significant statistic.

“I love RBIs,” Arenado said. “I know it’s not really talked about in this game. It doesn’t really mean a whole lot, but I love it because I’m fortunate enough to hit behind some great players and people are getting on base for me. I know I get the stat, but it’s more of a team thing. And you’ve got to win by scoring runs. I do take pride in it, but it is really a team thing – guys are getting on base.”

