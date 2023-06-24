LONDON — If the Cardinals’ plan was to come to the United Kingdom and show off their historic brand and the brand of baseball they’ve historically played, they gave a new audience an eyeful of their present.

A last place team was down by seven runs before it got a hit and a veteran pitcher, earmarked to make this start for the Cardinals, was gone before the end of the fourth inning.

The Cubs, curiously wearing their home whites for a game hosted by the Cardinals, trounced their archrivals in the first National League regular-season game played in the United Kingdom. Ian Happ hit two home runs of Cardinals’ starter Adam Wainwright, and the Cubs, with Bill Murray present to cheer them on at London Stadium, cruised to a 9-1 victory Saturday. A crowd of 54,662 attended the third ever Major League Baseball game in the UK, and they all got to see what so many already have so often from the 2023 Cardinals.

Not much.

Wainwright allowed six runs on 11 hits and was removed in the fourth inning. When he left the game, the Cubs’ four through nine hitters were a combined nine-for-10 against Wainwright. The one Cub that he retired from the back half of the Cubs’ lineup hit into a double play.

The Cubs hit three home runs in the game – Happ’s two and a late shot by Dansby Swanson to widen the Cardinals. They finished with 14 hits, 11 of them coming before the Cardinals could get an out in the fourth inning.

It’s all Happ-ening

Wainwright brought a streak of 41 consecutive innings against the Cubs without allowing a home run and only got as far as the second inning when he faced a familiar nemesis.

Happ snapped Wainwright’s streak without a home run by belting a leadoff homer in the second inning. At that point, Happ had hit five of the previous six home runs by a Cub of Wainwright.

Make it six of seven.

Happ’s homer in the third inning gave him three multi-homer games in starts by Wainwright. The last time Wainwright had allowed a home run at all to a Cub was back in September 2020 during the shortened season.

Reduced to firsts

The Cubs pulled away so much, so early, and so emphatically that the Cardinals were left to collect the ornaments that come with any game that is the first of something.

Jordan Walker got the Cardinals’ first hit in the United Kingdom.

His single to lead off the fifth inning snapped Steele’s no-hit bid before it got into the no-jinx zone. Walker extended his hitting streak to 14 games with the single. Walker also became the Cardinals first runner to reach third base in the UK and one of the first two runners stranded on base in the UK in Cardinals history.

Paul DeJong was the other, and he had the Cardinals’ first extra-base hit in the UK.

In the sixth inning, Tommy Edman scored the Cardinals’ first ever run in the UK, and he did so on Paul Goldschmidt’s RBI single, the first RBI ever for the Cardinals in the UK.

That inning proved to be a repeat of the previous one, however. The Cardinals got three consecutive hits to open the sixth inning, and a wild pitch helped move two runners into scoring position. That’s as far as they got as Steele sturdied and struck out three consecutive batters. He caught Dylan Carlson looking at a called strike three to end the inning unceremoniously, which was not a first for the Cardinals in the UK.

In the top of the ninth, DeJong committed the first error by a Cardinals fielder during the regular season in the UK.

It was the Cardinals’ first error in seven games.

Steady relief offers clue on Sunday

Scrambled to replace Wainwright before the end of the fourth inning and brought in two relievers, Steven Matz and Jake Woodford, who could have started Sunday.

The Cardinals need a spot starter Sunday to replace Jack Flaherty after he experienced tightness in his right hip and was scratched from the planned start. The solid but extended appearance of Matz in the game along with Woodford and later Drew VerHagen shifts the likelihood to the Cardinals starting either Jordan Montgomery or Matthew Liberatore unless they want to redo their roster and place Flaherty on the injured list.

Matz and Woodford cooled the Cubs to keep the score from becoming a farce.

Matz pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings – the most of any Cardinals starter in the game. He struck out two, and he found a way through the sticky wicket at the back end of the Cubs’ lineup. Matz entered the game in the fourth inning and he got three outs, including a double play, while allowing an inherited runner to score.

Woodford pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and struck out one.

He and Matz held the Cubs to two hits – when they already had 11.

Few chances, failed chances

Steele got 12 outs from the first 13 Cardinals he faced, and the one that did reach base against him in the first four innings only got as far as first on a walk. Steele started the game with consecutive strikeouts, and he rolled from there. In three of the first four innings, Steele retired the Cardinals in order.

The Cardinals got runners in scoring position against Steele twice in both the fifth and sixth innings and then went one-for-five in those sports. The Cardinals didn’t get any chances against Steele in the first four innings and Steele limited them when they did in the next two.

The lefty defeated the Cardinals earlier this season with 10 runs of a tailwind, and a month later Steele encountered his first duds of the year – back-to-back starts without completing the fourth inning. Steele went on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain, and he returned in time to make one start ahead of his London appearance.

He won his seventh game with a tidy five innings.

And then he had one of his finest starts.

Steele took that no-hitter into the fifth inning, and by the time he finished the sixth inning he tied a season-high with eight strikeouts.