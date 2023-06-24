Cincinnati rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle Friday night in just his 15th career game, that franchise's first cycle since 1989.

Only two other players have hit for a cycle in 15 or fewer career games.

The record holder in that regard is the Cardinals' Cliff Heathcote, who did so in just his sixth career game, a June 13, 1918, road game against the Phillies.

A crowd of 3,500 was on hand at the Baker Bowl, and fans surely got their money's worth.

After fouling out in his first at-bat, the 20-year-old Heathcote, batting leadoff and playing center, began his quest with a triple to center in the fourth inning, later scoring on a Rogers Hornsby single.

One inning later, Heathcote socked a three-run homer.

After a groundout in the seventh, Heathcote singled to center in the ninth.

He finished the cycle in the 11th, doubling to lead off the inning.

Heathcote batted twice more after that and failed to reach as the game ended after 19 innings in a tie, 8-8, with the Cardinals committing five errors, four by Hornsby.

Heathcote played five seasons with the Redbirds before another day that will go down in baseball history.

He was traded to the Cubs for Belleville native and outfielder Max Flack between games of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field in Chicago, then known as Cubs Park. Both men played in both games, switching sides between games. The Cubs swept the twin bill.

Heathcote spent nine seasons with the Cubs.

He finished with a career batting average of .275 and 1,222 career hits.

According to baseball-reference.com, the year after his cycle, Heathcote made $350 per month, the equivalent of about $6,500 per month in today's dollars.

A total of 16 different Cardinals have hit for the cycle all-time, the last being Nolan Arenado last season. Ken Boyer is the only Cardinal to twice hit for a cycle in a Cardinals uniform.

Minnesota's Gary Ward hit for the cycle in his 14th career game in 1980.