After losing the first two games of the series, the Cardinals wrap up a home series Sunday against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.10) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Hudson is coming off his worst start of the year, when he allowed seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings at Baltimore on Monday. He has a 7.36 ERA over his last four starts.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.30). Walker leads with a split-finger fastball, a pitch finding popularity again several decades after it fell out of favor.

Before the game, the Cardinals placed outfielder Tyler O'Neill on the injured list with a foot sprain and recalled Juan Yepez has from Triple-A Memphis.

O'Neill missed more than two months earlier this season with a back strain and has had multiple stints in the IL in every one of his big-league seasons with the exception of the shortened 2020 campaign.

The Cardinals are 65-83, last in the NL Central and 31-42 at home this year.

The Phillies are 81-67, a distant second in the NL East and first in the wild-card race.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Alec Burleson, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Richie Palacios, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Tommy Edman, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Juniel Querecuto, 2B

P: Dakota Hudson

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, DH

4. Alec Bohm, 3B

5. Bryson Stott, 2B

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Brandon Marsh, CF

8. Nick Castellanos, RF

9. Jake Cave, 1B

P: Taijuan Walker

Injury report

INF Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain): He left Tuesday's game after coming up lame running to first. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list. There has been no progress or clarity on whether the slugger will return before the season ends. (Updated Sept. 16)

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): Romero threw a bullpen session and recovered well, and the focus of the team remains strengthening the knee before he can get back into game action. He will throw another bullpen session Sunday with the hope of being able to return to the team during the final road trip of the season. The Cardinals placed their current closer on the injured list Sept. 5, backdated to Sept. 2. (Updated Sept. 16)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Received an anti-inflammatory shot in his shoulder to tame renewed discomfort and swelling. That puts him out for at least three days before he pitches again, and it shortens his runway for an appearance in the majors at all this season. He reported feeling more "fatigued" after outings on a rehab assignment in the minors. (Updated Sept. 16)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): The switching-hitting Carlson will have season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery Thursday in Charlotte. His recovery will be eight to 12 weeks and then he'll begin a swing program to be ready for spring training. (Updated Sept. 16)

OF Tyler O'Neill (right foot sprain): O'Neill was placed on the injured list Sunday and with only two weeks remaining in the season, he could be done for the year. (Updated Sept. 17)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): His season and rehab program over, lefty starter has shifted to getting healthy in time for a normal offseason that will have him build up strength and readiness to be part of the rotation in 2024. (Updated Sept. 16)