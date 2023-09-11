The Cardinals begin a road series Monday against the Orioles. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (6-1, 4.43) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Hudson has allowed five earned runs in two of his last three starts, both road games. Only one of his last four starts has been quality. Hudson's groundball rate since becoming a full-time member of the rotation at the start of August ranks in the top 10 among all MLB starters in that span.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.07). Kremer, who has one of the more valuable fastballs in baseball according to Baseball Savant's run value, has a 2.35 ERA in his last eight starts.

The Cardinals are 63-80, last in the NL Central and 16 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won two straight road series for the first time since mid-June, one of them against the Braves, the team with the best record in baseball.

The Orioles are 90-52, the second-best record in baseball. Baltimore leads the AL East over the Rays by three games, and the Orioles had a seven-game win streak snapped Sunday.

Formerly the Cardinals' crosstown rivals, Baltimore has won three straight series vs. the Cardinals.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Tommy Edman, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Hudson

ORIOLES

1. Adley Rutschman, C

2. Gunnar Henderson, SS

3. Anthony Santander, DH

4. Ryan O'Hearn, RF

5. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

6. Cedric Mullins, CF

7. Aaron Hicks, LF

8. Adam Frazier, 2B

9. Ramon Urías, 3B

P: Kremer

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday, Sept. 5. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday, Sept. 6, for Class AAA Memphis as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. (Updated Sept. 8)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Continues to make progress through baseball activities back at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 8)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Has emerged from his no-throw and slowly ramping up his activities back in St. Louis, though he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch that the calendar is running out for him to return, and if he does it will be in relief for the second consecutive September. (Updated Sept. 8)