The Cardinals, winners of Tuesday's opener, continue a road series Wednesday against the Braves. First pitch is set for 6:20 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.02) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Since becoming a full-time starter on Aug. 2, he's allowed more than three runs just once in six starts. Hudson's groundball rate as a starter (54.8%) is among the best in baseball.

The Braves will counter with right-hander Spencer Strider (16-4, 3.56), one of the frontrunners for the Cy Young Award. Strider's August (5-1, 2.97) was his best month of the year. He leads all MLB starters with 13.84 strikeouts per 9 innings, two more than the closest contender.

The Cardinals are 60-78, last in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won four of its last six games.

The Braves are 90-47, the best record in baseball and first in the NL East. Atlanta has won six of its last eight games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, LF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Tommy Edman, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Dakota Hudson

BRAVES

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B

3. Austin Riley, 3B

4. Matt Olson, 1B

5. Marcell Ozuna, DH

6. Eddie Rosario, LF

7. Sean Murphy, C

8. Michael Harris II, CF

9. Orlando Arcia, SS

P: Spencer Strider

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore will make at least one more rehab start. He pitched 3⅔ innings for Triple-A Memphis in a rehab start on Tuesday night, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. He also struck out five. He threw 78 pitches in that outing. He'll check in with the team's medical staff on Wednesday before they determine next steps. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 3. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Struck out two and touched 97 mph with his fastball in a one-inning rehab appearance for Class AAA Memphis. He will continue to make scheduled, one-inning appearances for the Redbirds, and the Cardinals plan to promote him to the majors before season's end. (Updated Sept. 1)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. Season-ending surgery to address the cause of ankle pain is possible after he revisits a specialist. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. (Updated Sept. 1)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and is awaiting word from team doctors and a second opinion to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Sept. 1)