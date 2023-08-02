After dropping the opener, the Cardinals continue a home series Wednesday against the Twins. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (1-0, 4.19) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Though he has only made one start this season, he tossed 93 pitches in relief Thursday against Chicago, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Twins will counter with right-hander Joe Ryan (9-7, 4.06). Ryan allowed four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last outing, against Seattle. He has a 5.90 ERA over his last 11 starts.

Since July 1, Ryan has the second-worst home runs allowed per 9 innings among qualified starters.

Nolan Gorman, who was scratched Sunday and remained out Tuesday with back discomfort, is back in the lineup at second base.

The Cardinals are 47-67, last in the NL Central and 11 1/2 games behind first-place Cincinnati. St. Louis has lost five of its last seven games

The Twins, 55-53, tops in the AL Central, snapped a five-game skid with Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The region is under a flash flood watch, and rain could impact the game.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct Gorman's position.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Alec Burleson, DH

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Dakota Hudson

TWINS

1. Carlos Correa, SS

2. Edouard Julien, 2B

3. Byron Buxton, DH

4. Max Kepler, RF

5. Jorge Polanco, 3B

6. Matt Wallner, LF

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Joey Gallo, 1B

9. Michael A. Taylor, CF

P: Joe Ryan

Injury report

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): On Tuesday, the team announced he'd undergo surgery for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation and be out the rest of the year. He's expected to be ready for spring training next year. He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and could not play a position in the field "anytime soon," the Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona last month. (Updated Aug. 1)

2B/DH Nolan Gorman (back): The Cardinals' slugger was scratched from the lineup Sunday due to back discomfort and tightness, issues he's dealt with at various times during the season and most recently on the road trip. He has been described as day to day, per Cardinals official. On Tuesday, he remained out of the lineup but was to return as designated hitter Wednesday. (Updated Aug. 2)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley threw a bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium, and the Cardinals are now deciding whether his next outing will be against hitters in a controlled setting and then onto a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 30)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw a bullpen session Saturday, and the Cardinals are waiting to determine how he recovers before mapping out the next step in his throwing program. He's going to build up to provide the Cardinals multiple innings, if the calendar allows him time. (Updated July 30)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)