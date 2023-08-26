The Cardinals, after dropping the opener 7-2 Friday night, continue a road series Saturday against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. St. Louis time. The game airs on Fox, KTVI (Channel 2) in St. Louis.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-0, 3.95) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Since joining the starting rotation at the start of August, Hudson has won all four of his starts, bolstering his case for a shot at a regular starting spot next season.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.70), the top pitcher in wins above replacement value, according to Fangraphs. Wheeler sports a 2.72 ERA in his last six starts, but he only went 2-2 in those games.

Nolan Arenado, who left Friday night's game with back tightness, was out of the lineup Saturday with Nolan Gorman taking his place at third base.

The Cardinals are 56-73, last in the NL Central and 15 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost seven of its last nine games.

The Phillies are 70-58, a distant second in the NL East, but Philadelphia leads the wild-card race.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Gorman, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O’Neill, LF

7. Richie Palacios, CF

8. Luken Baker, DH

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Dakota Hudson

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, DH

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Bryson Stott, 2B

6. Alec Bohm, 3B

7. J.T. Realmuto, C

8. Brandon Marsh, CF

9. Jake Cave, 1B

P: Zack Wheeler

Injury report

IF Nolan Arenado (lower back tightness): Arenado left Friday night's game in the seventh inning with lower back tightness that's been a lingering issue for several weeks. He is day-to-day. (Updated Aug. 26)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore was set to throw a bullpen session in St. Louis on Friday, followed by another on Sunday. The Cardinals hope that he could begin a rehab assignment with Memphis as early as Tuesday. (Updated April 25)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): Nootbaar ran on the field prior to Friday's series opener in Philadelphia. He also took swings in the batting cage, though he did not take part in on-field batting practice. The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Woodford continued his build-up toward a return to the majors with a start for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed one hit and struck out six. He threw 56 pitches in that outing. Woodford will continue to build arm strength and pitch count as he readies for a return that could come as early as next home stand. (Updated Aug. 25)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): After he threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium last week, Rodriguez's rehab shifted to the club's training complex in Jupiter, Florida, where he's thrown live batting practice sessions. He'll face hitters in a batting practice session again on Monday in Florida. He's moving closer to a potential minor-league rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 25)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen session on Saturday, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)