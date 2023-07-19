The Cardinals, winners of the first two games of the series against the Marlins, wrap it up Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (1-0, 1.80) will start what will be a bullpen game for the Cardinals. Hudson went 3 1/3 in his last outing, Saturday vs. Washington. He's not thrown more than 52 pitches in a game this season. It will be his first big-league start since last October.

The Marlins will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara (3-8, 4.64). The Cardinals signed him as an international free agent in 2013 then sent him to Miami in 2017 as part of the Marcell Ozuna deal. Alcantara has a 2.92 ERA in his last four starts.

The Cardinals are 42-53, fourth in the NL Central and 10 games behind first-place Milwaukee. St. Louis has won four straight games.

The Marlins are 52-42, third in the NL East, and have lost five straight.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Brendan Donovan, DH

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Nolan Gorman, 2B

6. Ivan Herrera, C

7. Alec Burleson, RF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Dylan Carlson, CF

MARLINS

1. Luis Arraez, 2B

2. Jorge Soler, DH

3. Bryan De La Cruz, LF

4. Jesus Sánchez, RF

5. Yuri Gurriel, 1B

6. Jon Berti, 3B

7. Joey Wendle, SS

8. Dane Myers, CF

9. Jacob Stallings, C

P: Alcantara

Injury report

OF Tyler O’Neill (lower back strain): Will be activated Thursday as the Cardinals open a four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Cleared for full activity as of Tuesday, the Cardinals opted to delay his move to the roster in order to keep pitching available for Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins and a bullpen start. O'Neill participated in full batting practice Tuesday. (Updated July 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Threw off the mound Tuesday with the intent of getting used to the slope of the mound. Recovered well from the outing and was able to get some pitches in with a catcher in squat. His target date for games is not yet determined, though it could be within two weeks. (Updated July 19)

RHP Adam Wainwright (shoulder): Brimming with optimism following a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday that included a break between simulated innings. Veteran feels like he could accelerate his return, and said so in this interview available at StlToday.com. Pending his recovery from Tuesday's workout, Wainwright will face teammates Monday in Arizona during a live batting practice session, and if that goes well his next appearance could be in a game. (Updated July 18)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): Made progress with his throwing program Monday and the Cardinals believe he is a week and "not weeks" away from being able to play the field, manager Oliver Marmol said. The throwing program will increase its intensity in the coming days. (Updated July 17)

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Took batting practice in the batting cage Wednesday and joined teammates for workouts on the field. His wrist is recovering well when tested with increasingly aggressive swings, and he's set to face Wainwright in the live batting practice scheduled for Monday in Phoenix. (Updated July 19)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip impingement): Will begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Class AA Springfield. He will be prepped as a reliever and not stretch out his pitch count to return as anything more than a long reliever, even as the Cardinals consider trading starters. (Updated July 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Has started the early stages of a throwing program. (Updated July 18)