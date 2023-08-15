The Cardinals continue a home series Tuesday against the Athletics. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (3-0, 4.31) will take the mound for the Cardinals. The Athletics will call on Spenser Watkins, a right-hander recently recalled from their Triple-A team and a recent acquisition off waivers from the Houston Astros. (0-0, 0).

The Cardinals are 53-66, tied for last in the NL Central, 12 games out of first, the same as the Pittsburgh Pirates. St. Louis has won its last two games.

The Athletics are 33-86, last in the AL West and have lost their last four games, including yesterday's against the Cardinals.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Alec Burleson, DH

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Hudson

ATHLETICS

1. Tony Kemp, LF

2. Zack Gelof, 2B

3. Brent Rooker, DH

4. Seth Brown, 1B

5. Jordan Diaz, 3B

6. Tyler Soderstrom, C

7. Lawrence Butler, CF

8. Nick Allen, SS

9. Esteury Ruiz, RF

P: Watkins

Injury report

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Added to the injured list due to a lat strain after he felt tightness after his final inning against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. An MRI on Sunday revealed the strain. Matz is expected to be "no throw" for about three weeks before he's reevaluated. (Updated Aug. 14)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): After two appearances with Class AA Springfield, he's scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday . He's expected to throw at least one more time in the minors during his rehab assignment. The Cardinals are considering whether their former All-Star closer will need to appear in back-to-back games before he returns to the majors. (Updated Aug. 14)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Began a rehab assignment last week at Class AA Springfield. Woodford's first appearance was for one inning on Aug. 10, and he pitched two innings on Sunday. He's slated to pitch 2-3 innings for Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. (Updated Aug. 14)

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday retroactive to Thursday. (Updated Aug. 12)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The Cardinals do plan for him to pitch in competition at some point this season and in the minors in the near future. (Updated Aug. 4)