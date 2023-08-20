The Cardinals wrap up a home series Sunday against the Mets. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (4-0, 4.03 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.40 ERA) will lead the Mets.

The Cardinals are 54-70, last in the NL Central and 13 games out of first. St. Louis has lost its last four.

The Mets are 58-66, second-to-last in the NL East, and have won their last four.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Luken Baker, DH

8. Richie Palacios, CF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Hudson

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, LF

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

3. Jeff McNeil, 2B

4. Pete Alonso, 1B

5. Daniel Vogelbach, DH

6. D.J. Stewart, RF

7. Omar Narváez, C

8. Rafael Ortega, CF

9. Jonathan Araúz, 3B

P: Carrasco

Injury report

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He's not expected to take part in baseball activities for several days. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit by his own foul ball. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Paused his rehab assignment as he had not felt as strong as hoped recovering from outings, and experienced some stiffness after appearances. After a good MRI Wednesday, he was scheduled to pitch on a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Memphis. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Threw 1 2/3 innings in a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night. He threw 40 pitches in that outing, and reported feeling well after. (Updated Aug. 18)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday; the plan is to have him throw live batting practice session in Jupiter, Florida, in the coming days. His next outing after that could be in a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. (Updated Aug. 18)

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): Placed on the IL prior to Thursday night's game; he hadn't played since Aug. 12, and his IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. (Updated Aug. 17)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Expected to be "no throw" for three weeks, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 15)

OF Dylan Carlson (left oblique): He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 15)