A recharged Jordan Hicks, fresh off multiple days off courtesy of the All-Star break, couldn’t keep the Cardinals from letting the opening game of their series with the Washington Nationals get away in extra innings on Saturday afternoon.

After he tossed a scoreless ninth inning on just seven pitches, Hicks came back for the 10th with the automatic runner on base. However, the Nationals scratched out two runs on two singles against Hicks. Meanwhile, the Cardinals couldn’t get the two runs necessary to extend the game as they lost the opener 7-5 in the completion of Friday night’s suspended game at Busch Stadium.

Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras each hit home runs in the loss. Contreras (2-for-4) extended his extra-base hit streak to six consecutive games. Shortstop Paul DeJong (2-for-3) also had two hits.

Three of the Nationals' runs were unearned runs.

Rain forced umpires to suspended Friday night’s game with the Cardinals batting in the bottom of the third inning. The Cardinals led 1-0 thanks to a first inning Nootbaar solo home run. The rain ruined what appeared poised to be a stellar outing from Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas.

Mikolas didn’t allow a hit in three innings. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

When the game resumed, the Cardinals handed the ball to relief pitcher Andre Pallante. The right-hander has a track record of better success against left-handed hitters, which factored prominently into the decision. The Nationals’ lineup included four left-handed hitters and a pair of switch hitters who have better numbers batting right-handed as opposed to left-handed.

The Nationals evened the score in their first opportunity against Pallante. An infield single by CJ Abrams, a stolen base and a groundout that advanced Abrams to third base set the table for Joey Meneses’ two-out RBI single down the first base line.

The Nationals tacked on three runs in the fifth inning without registering a hit. Instead, the Cardinals contributed to their own downfall with three errors in the frame. A pair of throwing errors by catcher Contreras — one on a failed back-pick attempt and another as a runner stole second base — helped facilitate a three-run inning. All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who also made a dazzling catch in foul territory while running toward the stands, also committed a throwing error.

All three runs in the top of the fifth were unearned. The Nationals hadn’t scored three runs in an inning without a hit since June 26, 2019.

In the bottom of the fifth, Donovan’s blast pulled the Cardinals even again, 4-4. DeJong roped a one-out double, and Dylan Carlson got hit by a pitch to put two runners on in front of Donovan. Nationals pitcher Cory Abbott got Donovan to foul off a pair of 3-2 sliders, but he went to the well too many times and Donovan smacked the next slider — the fifth consecutive thrown by Abbott — into the right field stands.

The Nationals grabbed the lead again, 5-4, in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI double by Meneses after Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos gave up a two-out single then balked the runner into scoring position.

Contreras answered with his 11th home run of season in the bottom half of the eighth. The score remained tied 5-5 until the Nationals scored two in the top of the 10th inning.

