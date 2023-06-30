Back-to-back bad outings from a 41-year-old veteran pitcher can quickly make a reverential swan song season seem like the equivalent of funeral processional. That’s why Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol sought to get out in front of any speculation, internally or externally, about Adam Wainwright’s standing amid his recent struggles.

First, Marmol went to Wainwright on the bench in the dugout at Busch Stadium shortly after the right-hander had gotten knocked around by the Houston Astros. Marmol personally expressed confidence in Wainwright’s ability to get on track.

Next, Marmol made sure to convey a theme in his postgame comments not unlike a politician hammering talking points in a stump speech. For all who were listening or who might listen later, Marmol proclaimed Wainwright will remain in the starting rotation.

“He makes his next start,” Marmol said when a reporter asked what’s next for Wainwright.

Wainwright’s latest start – tying the shortest of his 18-year major-league career – set the stage for questions about how the Cardinals might handle their multi-time All-Star, former World Series champion, clubhouse leader and franchise icon.

On Wednesday night, the Astros cared not about Wainwright’s resume or his place in Cardinals history. They tagged him for six runs on six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.

He faced 14 batters, threw 58 pitches and recorded just five outs as the Astros snapped a string of seven consecutive wins for Wainwright (3-3) against that franchise as the Cardinals took a 14-0 defeat and a series loss.

It marked the eighth time they’ve been shut out this season.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to figure it out,” Marmol said of Wainwright. “He’ll make his next start, and he’s determined to.”

In his past two starts, Wainwright has allowed 13 runs on 17 hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Thursday’s outing marked the 400th start of his career, making him the 14th pitcher in MLB history to make at least 400 starts with one franchise.

He joined Bob Forsch (401 starts) and Bob Gibson (482 starts) as the only other Cardinals pitchers to reach that plateau.

“When I say he’s determined, that’s an understatement,” Marmol said. “People can give up on him all they want. I won’t. He’ll make his next start.”

In the first inning against the Astros (44-37), Wainwright worked around a single and a walk and stranded both men on base.

He was poised to do the same in the second when Jose Altuve stepped to the plate with two runners on and two outs. Then Altuve smacked a 1-1 cutter to the opposite field for an RBI single.

That started a string of five consecutive batters who reached base with two outs against Wainwright.

With Jeremy Pena and Altuve on base, Wainwright walked Alex Bregman on a full count to load the bases for slugger Kyle Tucker.

Tucker swatted a two-run single on a pitch left over the heart of the plate. Then Jose Abreu double on a ball hit on the ground into the left field corner. Two more runs scored on Abreu’s double.

Then Yanier Diaz then delivered the final blow of Wainwright’s outing. Diaz smashed an RBI double to center field. Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman made a leaping attempt at a catch and momentarily had the ball in his glove, but it jarred free when he slammed into the outfield wall.

Abreu scored on the double, and Marmol emerged from the dugout to get the ball from Wainwright.

“All in the middle of the plate, just bad execution,” Wainwright said of the pitches that caused damage. “No excuses. I can’t explain it. I’m just not pitching good. Two starts in a row.”

Wainwright’s previous two starts were his longest and shortest of the season, respectively.

He’d tossed 6 1/3 innings to record a quality start and a win against the New York Mets on June 17.

Then he fell flat in the first game of the two-game London Series matchup against the Chicago Cubs. The rivals from the Windy City scored seven runs against him on 11 hits in three innings on June 24.

“I came in today with probably the best mindset I had all year,” Wainwright said. “I really wanted to be great today. I thought I was going to be great, and I keep being surprised when I’m not. I don’t know what to tell y’all. I don’t know what to tell the fan base. Sorry. I’ll just keep grinding.”

While Wainwright didn’t look up when he walked off the field, he said he felt the fans standing an applauding for him. He also expressed appreciation for Marmol’s words of encouragement on the bench.

“You get my age, you just wonder sometimes if people have lost faith in you,” Wainwright said. “That’s what he walked over and said, he hadn’t lost faith in me. He still believed I was going to finish strong and going to help this team win a lot of games.

“That’s what I asked him. I said, ‘Don’t give up on me.’ And he said, ‘I’m not giving up on you until this is over.’”

Wainwright and Marmol both said Wainwright is not dealing with any previously undisclosed physical issue. It’s a matter of not finishing off batters at critical junctures of innings.

Wainwright said he’s going to try to “compartmentalize” the last two starts. Location and execution were the factors he kept landing on in explaining those two poor outings.

“I’ve not executed well, that’s plain and simple,” Wainwright said. “I’ve got outs with worse stuff before than I had tonight. They weren’t missing anything because I’m throwing it right in the middle of the plate. There’s no excuse for that. Big league hitters hit balls in the middle of the plate, and I threw a few of them in a row.”

Wainwright certainly didn’t expect to be the one putting extra strain on the bullpen in back-to-back outings. Steven Matz (3 1/3 innings), Jake Woodford (2 1/3 innings) and Genesis Cabrera (2/3 innings) all pitched in relief of Wainwright.

Outfielder Alec Burleson, a former two-way player in college at East Carolina University, also pitched an inning after the Astros took a 10-0 lead.

Burleson’s appearance bailed out the bullpen. The Cardinals will play 10 consecutive games before the All-Star break, and keeping one reliever from having to throw on Thursday could have a domino effect on usage through the next series.

“There’s a lot of different emotions that I’m feeling right now, but I’m trying to not hinder the rest of the team with it,” Wainwright said. “Nobody needs a Debbie Downer. Nobody needs a negative force walking around. So I still try to stay positive and encourage guys and be a good teammate through my struggle. I can’t bring everyone else with me.”

Photos: Houston Astros crush Cardinals 14-0