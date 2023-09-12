BALTIMORE — Cardinals left-hander Drew Rom will have a rather unique experience as an opposing pitcher in a hostile environment Wednesday evening. Not only will he have an intricate understanding of his opponents, but he’ll even know a good chunk of the folks in the stands booing him when he takes the mound against the Baltimore Orioles.

A former Orioles prospect, Rom quipped that there’s as much as a 50-60% chance he knows some of the loyal Orioles fans in the stands in Orioles Park at Camden Yards when he makes his fifth start in the big leagues.

“For me, it’s ultimately going to be a whole mix of emotions, excited, anxious, it used to be, technically, my home crowd,” Rom said. “I still know a decent amount of people over there, some of the super fans, some of the guys over there that come to every game. It is going to be nice because they are going to be cheering for me, too. I’ve had multiple conversations with multiple people, and they said they’re still going to be fans no matter what.”

“It’s going to feel good taking this mound on a professional level when I’ve been thinking about taking it for the last five years. Now, it’s a dream come true to step on Camden and pitch.”

Prior to Monday night’s series opener, Rom visited with some of the coaches and players from the Orioles on the field before batting practice. He even exchanged some handshakes and hugs with some of the “super fans” who were on the field watching batting practice from the warning track behind home plate.

The Cardinals acquired Rom as part of the trade that sent Jack Flaherty to the Orioles on Aug. 1. A fourth-round draft pick of the Orioles in 2018, Rom’s first call-up to the majors came with the Orioles in May of this year. The Orioles recalled him for two days, but he did not appear in a game. He made his major-league debut for the Cardinals in August.

But he spent his entire career with the Orioles organization until Aug. 1. He advanced to Triple-A and had one brief promotion to the majors. He bonded with players and coaches over the years, and he even formed connections with fans who followed the organization’s minor leaguers and/or made trips to spring training on an annual basis.

It seemed to be meaningful to Rom that his former teammates and coaches wished him the best, despite being in a different uniform. After all, he’d been there for five years.

“At that point, it’s a family over there,” Rom said. “It’s nice to come back and still have all that support and all that love between everyone.”

Rom still texts his former teammates regularly. He doesn’t go more than a few days without hearing from them. He described the relationships he formed during his time with the Orioles as “everlasting.”

While Rom may know this opponent better than any other he’ll face this season, he’s not taking for granted that he knows exactly how to attack each hitter. He said they change their approaches all the time and make constant adjustments. So he’ll have to prepare like he would for any other opponent.

By Wednesday, he’ll likely have gotten past the feeling of wanting to walk into the wrong clubhouse.

“Weird would be the one word to describe it,” Rom said of the feeling of walking into Oriole Park for the first time as a Cardinal. “It’s definitely weird walking past that clubhouse and just knowing that all my buddies are in there and everything and just not going in there. That’s just the name of the game. Stuff changes all the time. Just taking it how it goes.”

Steven Matz looking ahead to 2024

With time running out in the 2023 season, left-hander Steven Matz and the Cardinals have shifted their attention to giving the left-hander a healthy offseason and his preparations for the 2024 season.

Matz said as much during a radio interview Tuesday morning with 101 ESPN’s “The Opening Drive,” and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol acknowledged prior to Tuesday night’s game that they’ve run out of time to get Matz back on the field this season, even in shorter stints as a reliever.

“I would not expect him to pitch for us this year,” Marmol said.

Matz has been on the injured list with a lat strain since Aug. 13.

Matz is one of two starters, along with Miles Mikolas, who began this season in the rotation and are expected to return next season.

Matz had his struggles this season, which led to a demotion to the bullpen from May 29 to July 9.

When he rejoined the starting rotation, Matz turned in his best stretch as a starter since he signed with the Cardinals prior to the 2022 season.

In his last seven starts, Matz went 4-0, posted an ERA of 1.86 with 38 strikeouts, seven walks, and an opponents' slash line of .190/.227/.310 in 38 2/3 innings.

Since the lat injury, he has not been cleared to start a throwing progression. There had been initial optimism that he could begin a build-up that allowed him to return in a limited role before the season concluded.