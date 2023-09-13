The Cardinals wrap up a road series with the rubber game Wednesday against the American League-leading Orioles. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Drew Rom (0-2, 7.79) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Rom was drafted by the Orioles and spent his entire pro career in the Baltimore organization until being traded to St. Louis for Jack Flaherty on Aug. 1.

Opposing batters are hitting .372 off Rom's fastball, which he throws more than any other pitch.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Kyle Gibson (14-8, 5.12), a Mizzou Hall of Famer. Gibson's sweeper is his most effective pitch and one of the better breaking pitches in baseball. He uses six pitches, with his sinker being most commonly deployed.

The Cardinals' starting infield is marked by inexperience. The four players have combined to play 44 career games at the positions they'll man Wednesday. First baseman Alec Burleson (21 games), shortstop Masyn Winn (21 games), second baseman Richie Palacios (two games) and third baseman Jose Fermin (one game) comprise the starting infield.

Before the game, the Cardinals placed infielder Nolan Gorman on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Juniel Querecuto, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, was called up to take Gorman's roster spot. Querecuto has played four career MLB games, all in 2016 with the Rays.

The Cardinals are 64-81, last in the NL Central and 17 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has won two straight series, both on the road vs. playoff contenders.

The Orioles are 91-53, first in the AL East. Baltimore hasn't lost a series in a month, since dropping two of three to San Diego on Aug. 14-16.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Alec Burleson, 1B

4. Tyler O’Neill, LF

5. Richie Palacios, 2B

6. Jordan Walker, RF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Jose Fermin, 3B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Drew Rom

ORIOLES

1. Adley Rutschman, DH

2. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B

3. Anthony Santander, RF

4. Austin Hays, LF

5. Jordan Westburg, 2B

6. Gunnar Henderson, 3B

7. Aaron Hicks, CF

8. James McCann, C

9. Jorge Mateo, SS

P: Kyle Gibson

Injury report

INF Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain): He left Tuesday's game after coming up lame running to first. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list. (Updated Sept. 13)

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday, Sept. 5. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Friday, Sept. 9, for Triple-A Memphis. He reported feeling more "fatigued" after that outing than some of his recent outings. The Cardinals will have him make appearance with Memphis on Wednesday. (Updated Sept. 11)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): The switching-hitting Carlson is hitting from both sides of the plate off of the pitching machine. He's also running and playing catch back at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals will evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 11)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): He and the Cardinals have turned their attention to his preparation for the 2024 season. Manager Oliver Marmol said he does not expect Matz to pitch again this season. (Updated Sept. 13)