Cardinals relief pitcher Drew VerHagen had one of those nights on the mound that he’ll likely want to forget about as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Drew Rom remains in the stage of his career where each pitch of every inning serves as a data point for him to analyze as a means of growth.

VerHagen regrettably stood on the mound when the final salvo of a back-and-forth offensive assault came off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates pinch hitter Joshua Palacios (brother of Cardinals outfielder Richie Palacios) as he bashed a two-run home run into the home bullpen behind the right field wall.

That home run marked the fifth time since the start of the fifth inning that one team scored to either tie or take the lead.

Palacios’ home run also marked the final lead change as the Cardinals fell to the Pirates, 7-6, in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium on Saturday night.

The loss means the Cardinals can do no better than a split of their six-game home stand if they win Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

The Pirates clinched the series win with that victory, while the Cardinals (58-78) have now lost to the Pirates nine times this season.

The Cardinals went into the ninth inning clinging to the one-run lead Jordan Walker’s 13th home run of the season had provided two innings earlier.

Cardinals left-handed reliever John King pitched a scoreless eighth inning and recorded the first out of the ninth.

With Andrew McCutchen, who entered the day with a career OPS of .924 against left-handed pitchers, due up, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol turned to the right-hander VerHagen.

VerHagen hit McCutchen with an 0-1 sinker that veered wildly inside and off the plate. Then the left-handed pinch hitter Palacios batted for Connor Joe and hit a 3-1 fastball into the bullpen.

“I just didn’t throw very well tonight,” VerHagen said. “I’m trying to go in to McCutchen, and it just got away from me. So I just wasn’t very sharp. Then I fell behind and made a bad pitch, and he hit it.”

The Cardinals now have 26 blown saves this season.

Cardinals reliever JoJo Romero threw 35 pitches in 1 2/3 innings on Friday night, and Ryan Helsley pitched in his first major-league game since early June on Friday night. Neither were available on Saturday.

“You’re caught either way,” Marmol said. “Romero is down today. Helsley can’t pitch today. So you’re where you’re at, trying to get two more outs with your best chance against McCutchen.

“We could stay here and leave King in, then double homer and we’re asking why he’s facing two guys that feast off lefties.”

VerHagen had allowed just one run in his last 12 appearances before Saturday night. Opponents batted .188 against him in 11 appearances in August (9 2/3 innings).

“He got the guys out that he was supposed to get out,” Marmol said of King. “Our next best option is VerHagen. Unfortunately, he hits a guy and then gives up a homer. You look at what he’s done in the month of August, he’s our best option there with the rest of the guys being down today.”

The Cardinals put the tying and winning runs on base in their half of the ninth inning when Tommy Edman (2-for-3, two RBIs) singled and Walker (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs) got hit by a pitch.

Masyn Winn’s sacrifice bunt moved Edman and Walker over a base each in the ninth, but Lars Nootbaar took a called third strike for the second out of the inning and Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to end the game.

Pirates closer David Bednar recorded his 31st save of the season, his second in as many days for the Pirates (63-73).

Rom did not factor in the decision in his third major-league start.

The left-hander acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Jack Flaherty trade, Rom had a dreadful debut against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Aug. 21. He didn’t make it through the fourth inning in his first encounter with the Pirates, and he allowed eight runs in that outing.

The next time out against the Phillies, he pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits and one walk. He was two outs away from a quality start when he turned the game over to the Cardinals’ bullpen.

He got the chance to face the Pirates again without the nerves whirlwind of being promoted to the majors for the first time and making his first start against a big-league lineup.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say anxious as much as I would say excited just to go out there and just get another opportunity to face these guys and hopefully show a lot better than I did in the debut,” Rom said of facing the Pirates.

“I think, for the most part, I did that. I just got hurt on some pitches. Every walk that I had came around to score. I think that’s what really hurt me, not limiting walks and just not being able to land breaking balls for strikes today.”

Saturday night, Rom allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

Rom held the Pirates to one hit the first time he navigated the batting order, but the Pirates collected four hits and three runs after every hitter in the lineup had seen Rom at least once.

“After that, once they realized I couldn’t land the breaking ball of a strike (it was difficult),” Rom said. “I kept trying and trying, I just didn’t have it that day. I’ve got to keep working with what I’ve got that day. So today it was mainly just fastball, sinker and kind of show them everything just to try to keep them off-balance to go as deep as I can to give my team a shot to win.”

The Pirates first run came in the fourth inning after Rom issued a one-out walk to McCutchen on four pitches. McCutchen advanced to second base on a passed ball charged against the catcher Willson Contreras.

With McCutchen on second, Pirates speedster Joe hit a drive to the right-center field side of the Cardinals center fielder Nootbaar. With the drive sinking and fading away from him, Nootbaar made a sliding attempt at a catch. The ball bounced and caromed past Nootbaar to the wall as McCutchen scored and Joe ended up on third base with just one out.

Rom struck out the next batter, Endy Rodriguez, on four pitches. The at-bat finished with Rodriguez flailing and missing at a sinker for the second out of the inning.

With two outs, Miguel Andujar hit an inning-ending groundball that stranded the runner on third base.

The Cardinals got out of the fourth inning holding onto a 3-1 advantage.

The Pirates tied the score with two outs in the fifth thanks to a Ke’Bryan Hayes walk and a Bryan Reynolds RBI single followed by a McCutchen single up the middle that drove in the tying run.

Rom left the game with two men on and two outs in the fifth. He threw 84 pitches in the outing.

Right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes, the first reliever out of the bullpen, recorded the final out of the fifth inning and stranded a pair of runners on base.

“I think I land a couple more breaking balls for strikes and it’s a different game out there,” Rom said.

The Cardinals grabbed leads in the fifth and seventh innings, both on home runs.

Nootbaar’s solo homer broke a tie in the fifth. Then after the Pirates rallied to take a one-run lead in the sixth, Walker’s two-run homer gave the Cardinals an edge in the seventh.

They carried that lead into the ninth, but could not hold onto it.

