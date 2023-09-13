BALTIMORE — Dylan Carlson’s attempt to rehab and return to the field this season is over. The Cardinals’ switch-hitting outfielder will have season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced.

Carlson, 24, had been on the injured list with a strained left oblique since Aug. 10. While sidelined by the oblique injury he suffered in August, Carlson received follow-up treatment and assessment of an ankle injury he originally sustained during a May series in Boston.

As part of the treatment for the lingering ankle soreness, he received a cortisone injection. He went through a prescribed 10-day period of rest following the injection before he started to increase his daily activity. In recent days, Carlson has been running, playing catch, and hitting from both sides of the plate off of a pitching machine.

Once he began ramping up baseball activity, he was reassessed by doctors with the hope that he could return to the field before the end of the season. Though Carlson told the Post-Dispatch in late August, after the injection, that surgery remained a possibility.

The ankle discomfort remained an issue as Carlson began his running progression, including running the bases, in recent days. Carlson’s most recent consultation with doctors came Tuesday.

The surgery, expected to take place next week in Charlotte, will remove bone spurs in Carlson’s ankle and enable him to be ready for the start of 2024. Having the surgery at this point should allow Carlson an eight-to-12-week recovery period before he gets into an offseason training program.

This season, Carlson batted .219 with five home runs, three stolen bases, and 27 runs in 76 games. He produced a slash line of .219/.318/.333 after he began the season as a fourth or fifth outfield option.

Despite playing in just 76 games (549 innings in the field), Carlson ranked fifth on the team, regardless of position, in the defensive metric outs above average.

The Cardinals’ outfield featured a revolving door at times this season with Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar missing large chunks of the season on the injured list. Rookie phenom Jordan Walker made the Opening Day roster, but Walker was also sent down to the minors early in the season.

Injuries provided Carlson an increased opportunity for playing time early in the season, but his ankle injury in May prevented him from fully taking advantage of that runway.

Nolan Gorman goes on the IL

Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals placed second baseman Nolan Gorman on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Gorman came out of Tuesday night’s game after beating out an infield grounder in the second inning.

Despite the Cardinals having just 16 games remaining after Wednesday night, Marmol expressed optimism that Gorman could return for the final few games.

This season marked his first full year in the big leagues after he appeared in 89 games in 2022, and he had a breakout year as far as power production.

Gorman led the team in home runs (27) and slugging percentage (.478) entering Wednesday. He also ranked among the team’s leaders in RBIs (76, second) and OPS (.805, fourth).

“The way he ended last season and not having an answer for the top of the zone with fastballs the way they were pitching him, he struggled quite a bit,” Marmol said. “For him to go into the offseason, make the adjustments that he made, and come back and do what he did this year, he answered a lot of questions. This kid’s the real deal. He’s going to hit for a long time, righties, lefties, it doesn’t matter. He’s going to be a very productive hitter for us, and hopefully, we’ll see some more at-bats out of him this year.”

The Cardinals selected the contract of infielder Juniel Querecuto from Triple-A Memphis to fill Gorman’s roster spot. Querecuto, the sixth player in club history to have a last name begin with the letter Q, batted .269 with 13 home runs and 57 RBIs in 106 games in the minors this season.

Adam Wainwright celebration at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals announced they will hold several promotional events to celebrate Adam Wainwright’s career during the final week of the regular season at Busch Stadium.

On Friday, Sept. 29, theme tickets will be available that come with T-shirts commemorating Wainwright’s 18-year career with the Cardinals, and the local band Taylor Made will hold a pregame concert in the Budweiser Terrace.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Wainwright will do a special postgame musical performance as he debuts three new original songs from his upcoming album followed by an in-stadium fireworks show.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the Cardinals will hold a pregame ceremony on the field honoring Wainwright and featuring several former teammates at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Cardinals will also give away 25,000 Adam Wainwright playable 21-inch guitars to spectators age 16 and older.

Wainwright, who will retire at season’s end, recorded his 199th career win Tuesday night. He ranks among franchise all-time leaders in wins (199, third), winning percentage (.609. third), innings pitched (2,661 1/3, third), games (477, third), games started (410, second), and strikeouts (2,199, second).

Wilking Rodriguez slated to visit doctor

• Cardinals relief pitcher Wilking Rodriguez had been slated to pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday as he continued a minor-league rehab assignment as he tried to come back from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined the entire season. However, Rodriguez experienced increased fatigue between his recent outings. He was expected to see a doctor on Wednesday to further evaluate his lingering issues.

• Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero is scheduled to pitch a side session Friday. The Cardinals are holding onto hope that he’ll be able to return to action this season. He’s been on the IL with left patellar knee tendonitis since Sept. 2.