WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson started to get into a rhythm at the plate before an ankle injury sidelined him from the middle of May until June 9. Statistically, his performance wasn’t necessarily eye-popping, but the switch-hitting defensive dynamo had started to get more comfortable.

Then his ankle came out from under him as he started to leave the batter’s box in Boston, and it took several weeks for him to feel right again physically.

The Cardinals have been juggling their outfield configurations all season; between injuries and call-ups from the minors, the revolving door hasn’t stopped for very long. They’ve used nine different outfielders so far this season, and they’ve settled on their opening day shortstop Tommy Edman as their everyday center fielder, at least for the time being.

With a pair of home runs in a 9-3 win Tuesday night over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Carlson continues to make his case that he should have a prominent role in any outfield rotation. His defensive ability alone undoubtedly puts him in that conversation, but significant offensive production could be a card for the 24-year-old former first-round draft pick.

The Cardinals (31-43) have now won four in a row and will head into Wednesday afternoon’s series finale attempting to finish a three-game sweep.

“I definitely was getting going right before that injury — tough timing there,” Carlson said. “It was nice to be playing every day, that definitely helps. I’m just taking it day by day, step by step ultimately, trying to keep it simple. I knew we were facing a good arm tonight. I tried to keep it simple, get myself into good counts and take some shots.”

Carlson gave the Cardinals the lead in the second inning — a lead they didn’t relinquish — with an awe-inspiring 445-foot clout to straightaway center field off of Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore.

The left-hander threw Carlson four pitches in that at-bat, three of them fastballs. Carlson turned the third time seeing the fastball into a charm as he collected his fourth home run of the season.

Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker, who extended his hitting streak to 13 games, had singled one batter earlier. Carlson’s blast gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

The Nationals (27-45) got their lone run off of Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery (4-7) in the fourth inning to cut the lead in half.

However, the Cardinals tacked on runs every inning from the fifth through the ninth. Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly and a Willson Contreras RBI double in the fifth inning made the lead 4-1.

Then in the sixth, Carlson punished Gore again for trying to sneak a fastball past him. This time, Gore’s 3-2 pitch ended up in the bullpen beyond the left-center-field wall as Carlson collected his first multi-home run game of the season and third of his career.

“It definitely felt good to go to the big part of the yard, no doubt,” Carlson said. “It wouldn’t mind if it (had) some more times to come. Ultimately, like I said, keep it simple. I wasn’t going up there trying to hit homers by any means, just trying to hit the ball hard, and luckily for me, the results went my way tonight.”

The two-homer day came one night after he’d gotten the day off in the series opener. Lars Nootbaar, who returned from his latest stint on the injured list, started in right field instead of Carlson on Monday.

The Cardinals also scratched Carlson from the starting lineup on Saturday in New York due to a bruised elbow after he’d gotten hit by a pitch in the previous game. He came off the bench and provided a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning.

He started Sunday before he got the day off on Monday.

“Honestly, the mindset is probably the biggest thing, staying even, staying ready regardless of the circumstance or the situation,” Carlson said of being prepared. “Just being ready for the opportunity because, ultimately, you don’t know when it’s going to come. I had a pinch hit in New York the day I didn’t start, and I had a lot of days at the beginning where I just had to be ready to come in.”

Since returning from his ankle injury, Carlson has gone 9 for 30 (.300) with three home runs and seven RBIs.

The Cardinals will have a bevy of outfield options with Carlson, Nootbaar, Edman and Walker expected to get the bulk of the time.

“They are (all in a good spot),” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “The challenge is keeping them all sharp, and that’s something we’re going to map out well. Our goal is to keep them all sharp and not have one guy just sitting for a while.

“Yeah, it’s good that they’re all performing at the moment. I’ll take it.”

Super-utility man Brendan Donovan, who has a nine-game hitting streak, has also made 19 starts in the outfield this season. The Cardinals also have outfielders Alec Burleson and Oscar Mercado on their roster.

Donovan (3 for 5) and Contreras (3 for 4) each enjoyed three-hit games on Tuesday, while Paul DeJong hit his 11th homer of the season. Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 5 with a stolen base, an RBI and two runs scored.

Of course, strong pitching performances like the one turned in by Montgomery on Tuesday night make all the decisions seem to go over a lot more smoothly.

Montgomery matched his longest outing of the season with seven innings. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk. He struck out six.

“Jack (Flaherty) buckling down yesterday was huge, but it’s always good when the starter stays out there long,” Montgomery said of the importance of getting deep into the outing. “Definitely when we have runs like that, (Jordan Hicks) can have a break.”

The first 10 Nationals batters of the game managed to scratch out just one hit.

The lone run he allowed came after a leadoff triple by Luis Garcia that one-hopped off the right field wall in the fourth inning.

Montgomery nearly managed to strand the runner on third base. He got to two outs, but Stone Garrett lined an RBI double to left field on a first-pitch change-up from Montgomery that stayed up and over the heart of the plate.

Montgomery issued his only walk of the night in the seventh inning when his 3-2 pitch to Garrett missed outside. He finished his outing having thrown 94 pitches. He hasn’t thrown more than 100 pitches in a start since April 24 at San Francisco.

“Getting quick outs with my sinker and my change-up,” Montgomery said of the key to his efficiency. “That team is really aggressive. They were swinging, so I kind of just tried to get them on the ground or get them out early.”

Montgomery won his last two decisions and allowed four runs in his last three starts (19 1/3 innings).

