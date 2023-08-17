A spring sensation that used his summer to become the Cardinals' top prospect and one of their most exciting, young position players, Masyn Winn will be adding major-league debut to his big year Friday.

Fresh off a three-hit game for Memphis, shortstop Winn will join the Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium. While they have not announced a lineup for that night's game against the New York Mets, team officials have said if the young shortstop is in the majors, he will play.

Waiting for him at his locker will be a jersey with the No. 0.

The Cardinals made the move late Thursday night after a 4-2 loss to the Mets and the determination that outfielder Lars Nootbaar would not be returning to the lineup in the near future. Nootbaar was moved to the 10-day injured list. Winn was added to the 40-man roster and will take Nootbaar's spot on the active roster ahead of Friday's game.

In 105 games for Class AAA Memphis, Winn has hit .288 with a .474 slugging percentage and a .833 OPS. He is on his way to a 20-20 season at Triple-A with 18 homers and 17 steals.

That, obviously, will take a pause.

Nootbaar took a foul ball to the groin area in Wednesday's loss to Oakland, and while he felt better Thursday the Cardinals were not sure how long he would be unable to play the outfield. Without Nootbaar (lower abdomen) and Dylan Carlson (oblique), the Cardinals are starting Tommy Edman in center field.

That opens up playing time at shortstop for Winn, age 21.

He joins good friend Jordan Walker and outfielder Alec Burleson as members of the 2020 draft who are rookies this season for the Cardinals. The Cardinals drafted Winn as a two-way player out of Texas in the second round. The 54th overall pick had an elite fastball for a high-school right-hander, but the Cardinals and Winn felt that he could be a dynamic shortstop if the bat advanced as well as his offense.

Pitching would be the fallback.

The hitting came fast as Winn burst into production at High-A and Class AA in 2022, and he carried that momentum into spring training, where he was one of the most impressive players at any age. An injury to Paul DeJong and the World Baseball Classic freed up playing time in Florida for Winn in his first big-league spring training, and he stood out with his confidence and the jolt coming of his bat. He made strides defensively with the speed of the game and positioned himself for a promotion.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, recently said that it was not a question of if Winn would be in the majors this season, but when.

Winn recently left a Redbirds' game due to a glute injury. The Cardinals wanted to assure that he was moving well and not risking any further injury. He appeared in five games since the injury and went five-for-12 in the past three with four runs scored.

On Thursday night, Winn went three-for-four with a solo homer.

Afterward, he learned his next swing would be in the big leagues.

The Cardinals are right up against the line that will allow them and Winn to maintain his rookie eligibility for 2024. It will take some planning if they intend to do that. Winn must spend no more than 45 days on the active roster and have fewer than 130 at-bats. His promotion Friday comes with exactly 45 days remaining in the season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.