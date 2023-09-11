BALTIMORE — After series wins against National League foes the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals may find the last leg of their three-city road trip the most difficult as they tangle with the American League’s top team this week.

The Baltimore Orioles don’t have the win total of the Braves, but they boast the AL’s best record and a blend of homegrown youth and experience that has them looking like the favorite to win the pennant. They provided a clear example why on Monday night.

The Cardinals watched the Orioles turn the game around in the span of one crippling five-run inning as starting pitcher Dakota Hudson couldn’t stop the bleeding and reliever Andre Pallante gave up the biggest blast of them all on the way to an 11-5 Cardinals loss in the opener of a three-game series at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.

The loss dropped the Cardinals (63-81) to within a loss of assuring they’ll finish with a losing record for the first time since 2007, when they finished 78-84.

Hudson (6-2) allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 4⅓ innings. He struck out just two. The last three runs charged to his ledger scored after he’d exited the game.

Pallante gave up a pair of runs, and left-handed reliever Andrew Suarez gave up two more runs.

Offensively, Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, while Nolan Arenado (2 for 3, two runs scored), Lars Nootbaar (2 for 5, one run) and Alec Burleson (2 for 5, RBI) also had multi-hit games. Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker (1 for 4, walk) also drove in a run.

The Cardinals scored five runs in the first five innings, but they didn’t score the rest of night. They collected 12 hits in the game.

Contreras continues to produce

Contreras entered the day having gone 5 for 17 (.294) with three home runs on the club’s road trip. He’d homered and driven in three runs in each of his previous three games, which made him the first Cardinals player since Matt Holliday in 2014 to record three consecutive games of three or more RBIs.

Since June 25, Contreras ranked 10th in the majors in OPS (1.041).

He drove in the first run of the night on Monday. His first-inning RBI single with two outs and two runners on base gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Contreras tacked on a second RBI in his second plate appearance of the night when he singled on a slow roller between the mound and third base that scored Nolan Gorman from third base and gave the Cardinals a 3-2 edge with one out in the third inning.

Nootbaar sparks three-run frame

The Orioles (91-52) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning to grab an early one-run advantage, 2-1, against Hudson.

The Cardinals responded immediately with a three-run third inning started by Nootbaar’s leadoff double into the right-field corner. Nootbaar has now reached safely in 20 of his last 21 games. The double marked his 99th hit of the season.

After Nootbaar stole third base and Gorman drew a walk to put runners on the corners, Arenado lined an RBI single to center that scored Nootbaar. Contreras’ second RBI of the night gave the Cardinals a 3-2 edge, and Jordan Walker swatted an RBI single into left field that drove in the third run of the inning.

Orioles catch up to Hudson in the fifth

Hudson worked around men on base in all but one inning on the mound. He retired the side in order in the third on a line out, a groundball and a fly out. However, the Orioles succeeded in creating traffic against the right-hander.

The first run he allowed in the second inning came, in part, as the result of a throwing error by the third baseman Arenado.

Hudson limited damage for the most part through the first four innings. In those first four frames, he’d walked two and allowed just one extra-base hit.

The Cardinals offense staked him to a 5-3 advantage going into the fifth inning, but Hudson wasn’t able to limit damage in that inning and neither was the bullpen.

The Orioles, who entered the night having won seven of their past 10 games, started the inning with back-to-back singles by two of their young stars, catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

After Hudson got Anthony Santander to strike out swinging, Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI double on a sinking line drive that center fielder Tommy Edman made a diving attempt to catch. That pulled the Orioles within a run and put runners on second and third. Hudson then walked Ryan Mountcastle and loaded the bases.

The Mountcastle walk was the last batter Hudson faced.

Pallante can’t save the day

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol turned to Pallante to face left-handed hitter Cedric Mullins with the bases loaded. Pallante, a right-hander who has more success against left-handed hitters than right-handed hitters over his career, gave up Mullins’ third career grand slam.

Mullins fell behind 1-2 on three consecutive fastballs from Pallante. When Pallante went to the slider that spun into the bottom of the zone as opposed to dropping below the zone, Mullins made him pay by mashing that pitch an estimated 370 feet to right field.

Pallante allowed a solo home run to Henderson in the sixth inning. He finished the night having allowed two runs on three hits, including two home runs, in 1⅔ innings. The three runners on base for the Mullins grand slam were all the responsibility of Hudson.

Pallante had given up two runs in his previous seven appearances before Monday night. He hadn’t allowed a home run since Aug. 5.

The Orioles added a pair of runs in the eighth to push them past double digits for the night.

Photos: Cardinals drop series opener 11-5 to Orioles