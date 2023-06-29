A game Cardinals should have won got away from them in maddening fashion. They’d rallied to take control of the game. They’d put a standout opposing pitcher on his heels and made their opponent’s bullpen have to dig deep.

Alas, the Cardinals bullpen ultimately let them down and kept them from stringing together a winning streak when they desperately need a run of success if they hope to climb back into the division race.

The Cardinals bullpen showed signs of stabilizing in the past week with Jordan Hicks providing a dependable high-octane closer. He’d collected five saves since June 17, and had seemingly restored confidence in a bullpen that suffered 15 blown saves through its first 69 games.

Wednesday night, they suffered their 16th blows save before they could ever get the ball to Hicks in the ninth inning.

Right-hander Giovanny Gallegos allowed five runs on four hit, including a pair of home runs, and one walk in the eighth inning as the Cardinals lost 10-7 to the Houston Astros in the second game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.

“I feel really frustrated right now,” Gallegos said in Spanish with bullpen catcher Kleininger Teran serving as interpreter. “I really want to help this team win games. I felt like I failed on my teammates.”

Until the eighth, the game appeared likely to follow the same script as the Cardinals’ most recent wins where they fell behind early, the pitching tightened up, the offense responded in a big way to take the lead, and the workhorses at the back-end of the bullpen locked it down late.

Wednesday night, Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas gave up three first-inning runs and the Cardinals were immediately forced to play from behind.

However, the Cardinals took the lead back with a four-run bottom half of the first inning. Nolan Arenado’s three-run home run tied the score, and Alec Burleson swatted an RBI double to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.

Paul Goldschmidt tacked on a run in the second inning thanks to a 443-foot solo home run to center field. Then, in the fourth inning, he made it a 6-3 lead with RBI single.

Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier, who made his first career start against the Cardinals, hadn’t allowed more than four runs in any of his starts this season. He’d won 11 of his previous 12 decisions and had held opposing hitters to a .190 batting average this season.

Javier allowed a season-high six runs on eight hits in four innings against the Cardinals. The eight hits tied the most Javier allowed in a game this season.

The Astros (43-37) cut into the deficit with two runs in the top of the sixth against Mikolas. Three consecutive batters reached with two outs against Mikolas. Bligh Madris doubled, Jake Meyers walked and Martin Maldonado smacked a two-run double to make the score 6-5. Maldonado was the last batter Mikolas faced.

“Any time we score seven runs, we should win a ballgame,” Mikolas said. “If our offense puts up seven runs and we don’t win, that’s on the pitching staff. You know, I have a rough first inning and they pick me up. And I let them right back into it in the sixth. All of a sudden, it’s a real tight game that we should have just ran away with. I can make better pitches there in the sixth.”

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol brought in Andre Pallante with two outs and the top of the Astros batting order coming up for the fourth time in the game.

Pallante walked Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, which loaded the bases for left-handed hitting Kyle Tucker. Tucker, who posted back-to-back 30-home run seasons in 2021 and 2022, struck out swinging on a 3-2 fastball.

Brendan Donovan added a solo home run in the sixth inning to give the Cardinals a two-run cushion, 7-5, and reliever Chris Stratton pitched a scoreless seventh inning to keep that two-run margin intact going into the eighth inning.

Gallegos, who now has four blown saves for the season, allowed a single and a walk by the first two batters he faced. Then a sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position for Altuve.

Gallegos threw a fastball up and in, but he didn’t get it in nearly far enough, and Altuve mashed the 1-2 pitch to left field for a three-run homer. That gave the Astros an 8-7 edge.

After Gallegos got a pop-up for the second out of the inning, left-handed hitting Kyle Tucker smoked a double to right-center field that bounced over the wall. Then Jose Abreu, the seventh batter Gallegos faced, hit a two-run home run to center field as the Astros took a 10-7 lead.

“When I go back to my bed, it’s hard for me to fall asleep thinking about it – that I didn’t do the job tonight when we were winning,” Gallegos said. “It hurts a lot, but that’s baseball. You’ve got to keep going and prepare for the next day.”

Gallegos allowed multiple home runs for the third time this season, which tied Genesis Cabrera for the most games with multiple home runs allowed by a reliever this season and also tied the franchise record set by Cot Deal (1954), Steve Peters (1988), Lee Smith (1993), Jeff Brantley (1998) and Jorge Sosa (2006).

Gallegos has now allowed seven home runs in 30 appearances this season. He’d allowed six home runs in 57 appearances in 2022 as well as six in 73 appearances in 2021.

After the game, Marmol answered questions about his bullpen usage, but he remained steadfast on the decision to use Gallegos in the eighth inning. Marmol pointed to recent results with the combination of Gallegos as a setup man for Hicks closing as a recipe that closed out four wins in the past week.

“He’s been really good for us,” Marmol said. “He’s got the eighth inning.”

Gallegos blew a save in gut-wrenching loss to the San Francisco Giants in the final game of the last homestand when he gave up a game-tying home run with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning. The Cardinals lost that game in extra innings.

Since that outing, Gallegos had pitched four scoreless outings (4 1/3 innings) and recorded more strikeouts (three) than base runners (two). He'd tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings in Tuesday night's win.

Marmol cited Tucker’s statistics against left-handed pitchers compared to right-handed pitchers when pressed on the decision not to take Gallegos out of the game after the first home run when the left-hander Cabrera had been available in the bullpen to face the left-handed hitting Tucker.

Tucker has a .901 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season compared to a .759 against right-handed pitchers.

The loss underscores just how troublesome it has been for the Cardinals to piece together the late innings of games with inconsistent outings from key members of the bullpen.

Asked about the importance of the relief pitchers clicking at the same time, Marmol said, “They haven’t, and that’s part of it.”

“You look at it, and we’ve blown a lot of leads after the seventh,” Marmol said. “You give different people an opportunity at it, and it just hasn’t gone well. You score seven, you have to win a ballgame. Bottom line.”

