Through seven seasons in the majors, Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos had logged relief 290 appearances — 20 of which came for the Yankees — and hadn’t been placed on the injured list for an arm-related ailment.

But on Monday, the right-hander landed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder tendinitis, marking his first IL stint since 2020, which was for a groin strain, and an end to his 2023 season.

“Just got a little tired. It's a long season. It's hard for me. This is my first time on the IL, and it's emotional,” Gallegos said .

Gallegos will end the 2023 season with a 4.42 ERA and 55 innings of work across 56 appearances from the bullpen. The 32-year-old successfully converted 10 of his 16 save opportunities and was credited with 20 holds.

“Honestly, I feel blessed because to have never been on the IL I think is something that shows we’ve worked hard to keep ourselves healthy during the season,” Gallegos said . “Sometimes they are decisions that you can’t control. But like always, I try to always help the team, which is why we are here.”

The shoulder injury had been one Gallegos maintained and pitched through. The fatigue from it and the extra time it took him to prepare to come into a game were noticed by the righty. The decision to put him on the IL and end his season was one made with 2024 in mind.

“The last thing that we want is for him to make it worse and then not have him for a lot longer period of time leading into next year,” Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said of Gallegos, who has logged the most relief appearances and innings among St. Louis relievers since 2019. “I had a long conversation with him yesterday, and I have a ton of respect for Gio because, when you think about the last couple of years, a reliever taking the ball and answering the bell, I mean, this guy will take the ball whenever you ask him to take the ball. I have a ton of respect for that."

Gallegos’ season was one that began with questions on how the righty would adapt to the pitch clock after he ended 2022 as one of the slowest workers across the league when working with the bases empty and with runners on, but he showed no issues adapting.

The Sonora, Mexico, native helped pitch Team Mexico to its first-ever semifinals appearance in the World Baseball Classic — a tournament he said required him to prepare earlier than he normally would for the season.

“I think it was something good,” Gallegos said of playing for his native country. “It was a decision that was discussed with the team, and they gave me the opportunity to represent Mexico. I knew that this could have happened because I’m human and obviously the body got tired recently, and I don’t regret it, honestly. I feel happy to be here helping my team. It wasn’t a good season for us all, but I always try to come in with the same energy every day.”

Gallegos had four outings this year in which he gave up two home runs. It last occurred in an Aug. 26 road game against the Phillies in an appearance that included four runs allowed in ⅓ of an inning.

The home run problem came as a result of other teams picking up on something in his delivery and was one Marmol said Gallegos improved on before getting shutdown.

An adjustment to his setup to help improve his slider effectiveness and led the righty to strike out 11 batters and allow three runs in his final 6⅓ innings in 2023.

“If you have somebody, you have somebody, and the teams that didn't, didn't," Marmol said of the pitch tipping from Gallegos. "And he got to the point with some adjustments made where he felt more comfortable, and he wanted to make sure he cleaned some of that up prior to us making this call was part of it as well. But at the end of the day, I think part of it was execution of pitches. Part of it was he fell into some gamesmanship.”

Extra bases

With Gallegos on the IL to end the year, Jake Woodford was recalled from Class AAA Memphis. Woodford was sidelined by a right shoulder strain in early August. Upon his activation from the 15-day IL, Woodford was optioned to Triple-A. In his three appearances (the last two of which were starts), Woodford logged 11 innings, struck out 14 batters and posted a 2.45 ERA. ... On Sunday, Class AA Springfield clinched a playoff berth with its 7-5 road win against San Antonio in its regular-season finale. The playoff berth makes Springfield the third full-season Cardinals affiliate to make the playoffs, joining Class High-A Peoria and Class Low-A Palm Beach. Right-handed pitching prospects Max Rajcic and Edwin Nunez were promoted from Class High-A to join the Class AA club ahead of Tuesday’s division series opener.