The Cardinals are supposed to be built on pitching and defense. And yet they went into the break with the sixth-worst earned-run average in the majors at 4.55. Most of their hurlers had good stretches, but none of them sustained that success consistently.

Their individual grades reflect that inconsistency.

Jordan Montgomery

He suffered one rough start in April (seven runs allowed in four innings and another in May (six runs allowed in five innings). Otherwise Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA) pitched well until suffering his mild hamstring strain before the break. He was the victim of poor run support in April, when the Cardinals suffered three shutout losses in his starts. But he soldiered on and hit the quality start metric in five straight outings while earning victories in four of them.

Grade: B-plus

JoJo Romero

Mounting injuries earned Romero (1-0, 3.65 ERA) another shuttle ride up from Memphis, where he was 2-1 with two saves and a 3.00 ERA. And he went into the break on a high note, pitching two scoreless innings in the 4-3 victory over the White Sox Sunday. That was a nice rebound from his struggle two nights before, when he contributed to a bullpen implosion while allowing two runs on three hits in one inning. He will get a chance to fill a glaring left-side relief need in the season’s second half.

Grade: C

Ryan Helsley

Once again a forearm strain landed him on the 15-day injured list. Prior to that, Helsley (3-4, 3.25, seven saves in 11 tries) suffered regression from 2021 in his 22 appearances. Most of his metrics slipped, including batting average against (.128 to .205), on-base percentage against (.201 to .291) and walk rate (2.8 per nine innings to 4.0) from last season despite careful usage to protect his arm. He ceded the closer’s role to Jordan Hicks when he hit the IL.

Grade: C

Jordan Hicks

Hicks seemed utterly lost earlier this season. In his first 11 outings he walked 10 batters and threw five wild pitches in 10 1/3 innings. Then a string of 10 scoreless outings from early May to early June got him back on track. Hicks (1-5, 3.93 ERA, seven saves in 10 tries) jumped into the closing role after Helsley got hurt and Giovanny Gallegos faltered. Overall his strikeout rate (32.9 percent), sinker velocity (110.6 mph), and four-seam fastball velocity (101.1) were all elite. But his walk rate (13.8 percent) remained problematic.

Grade: C

Jack Flaherty

At times, Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA) achieved 2019-level results after overcoming shoulder woes. His increased use of his cutter (10.9 percent) set up his four-seam baseball, which averaged 93.0 mph – which just a tick off his career high. Flaherty delivered five first-half starts where he allowed no earned runs, including his last outing before the break. He had three additional starts where he allowed just one earned run. On the other hand, Flaherty allowed six or more runs three times – including in ugly back-to-back starts in June – during his uneven first half.

Grade: C-minus

Giovanny Gallegos

He started June by blowing up during a 7-5 loss at Pittsburgh. He ended the month with his epic implosion in a 10-7 loss to Houston. Otherwise Gallegos (1-4, 4.25 ERA) converted eight of 12 save opportunities and earned 12 holds in his late-innings role. But thanks to his occasional bad outings, Gallegos suffered notable regression in hard hit percentage (35.4 to 47.5), expected batting average (.194 to .261, expected on-base percentage (.259 to .301), expected slugging percentage (.353 to 4.62) and many other metrics since last season.

Grade: C-minus

Chris Stratton

His best ability has been availability. Stratton (1-1, 4.20 ERA, three holds) kept answering the bell, pitching 34 times and taking on more critical assignments as the season progressed. Overall he worked 10 times in April and 11 times in May, when he posted a 3.24 ERA. His overall fielding independent pitching metric (3.04) would be the second-best his career. Stratton was tough on left-handed hitters (.192 batting average, .588 OPS) with his reverse splits and he allowed just four of 23 inherited runners to score.

Grade: C-minus

Drew VerHagen

He was the busiest Cardinals reliever until another hip impingement sent him back to the 15-day injured list, where he spent much of last season. VerHagen (4-0, seven holds, 4.78 ERA) provided long stretches of reliability while working a team-high 35 games to the point of his injury. But four bad outings where he allowed three runs while retiring three or fewer batters jacked up his ERA. Overall he allowed six homers and 7-of-18 inherited runners to score.

Grade: C-minus

Miles Mikolas

He was fabulous in May, going 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in six starts. But Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA) started bad (5.97 ERA in his first six starts) then went south again in June (0-4, 6.07) as the team fell deeper into its funk. Mikolas (5-5, 4.23 ERA) finished on a great note before the break, throwing seven shutout innings against the White Sox. His overall fielding independent pitching metric (3.86) was nearly identical to last year’s metric (3.87), but his regression from last season’s 3.29 ERA speaks to the team’s sloppy play behind him.

Grade: C-minus

Andre Pallante

He was supposed to be a key set-up man this season, but he took a step back from his rookie success. In his first nine appearances he allowed eight runs on 13 hits in 10 innings. That struggle sent him back at Memphis to reset. Pallante (2-1, 4.60 ERA, eight holds, five blown saves) got back on track upon returning, but he went into the break with two bad outings: Three runs allowed, four inherited runners scored on four hits and a hit batter in 1 2/3 innings. Overall, his reverse splits remained extreme. Right-handed batters tagged Pallante for a .367 batting average and a .953 OPS.

Grade: D

Genesis Cabrera

He started the season in Memphis, but moved up when fellow lefty Packy Naughton got hurt. Cabrera responded with a 19/3 strikeouts-to- walks ratio while allowing a .191 batting average in his first 11 outings. Then came May when he allowed eight runs in 8 1/3 innings on 10 hits and 10 walks. Cabrera (1-1, 4.70 ERA) scuffled against right-handed hitters through the first 3 ½ months, allowing them to hit .300. Overall he walked 17 batters and allowed six homers in 30 1/3 innings. He allowed 6-of-21 inherited runners to score.

Grade: D

Steven Matz

After going 0-6 with a 5.72 ERA and a .324 batting average against in his first 10 starts, Matz was relegated to the bullpen. There he produced a 2.81 ERA and a .224 batting average against in eight appearances. That success, combined with the failures of others, thrust him back into the starting rotation. Matz (0-7, 4.65 ERA) went into the break on an encouraging note. He returned to the rotation by allowing just one unearned run while striking out nine batters and walking none in 5 1/3 innings against the White Sox.

Grade: D

Jake Woodford

He started the season filling in for Adam Wainwright in the rotation. Since then Woodford (2-2, 5.67 ERA) suffered shoulder soreness, time back at Triple-A Memphis rebuilding arm strength, a return to the Cardinals bullpen, and more shoulder soreness. As primarily a sinkerball pitcher who is developing a sweeper to replace his slider, he went 1-2 with a 5.72 ERA and seven homers allowed in 28 1/3 innings over six starts. Then he went 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA in six relief appearances before landing back on the 15-day IL.

Grade: D

Zack Thompson

He ate some low-leverage innings in the left-handed relief role earlier this season (1-2, 4.63 ERA in 11 outings) for the Cardinals. Being mindful of their glaring need for starting pitching next season, the team sent him back to Memphis to stretch out and expand his pitch arsenal. That did not go well, since Thompson lost control while walking 39 batters and allowing 42 hits in 32 2/3 innings. Before he had a chance to fix that, the Cardinals called him back to the big leagues to provide bullpen depth.

Grade: D

Adam Wainwright

After recovering from a groin muscle strain suffered while training for the World Baseball Classic, Wainwright (3-3 with a 7.66 ERA) got ample run support as the team won three of his first four starts. He allowed three runs in each of his next four starts while staying competitive, then he collapsed. He lost fastball (down to an 85.3 mph average) and spin rate on his breaking stuff. In his last three starts before landing on the 15-day injured list, Wainwright lasted just eight innings and allowed 20 runs (17 earned) on 24 hits and six walks. Overall he might the quality start metric just once. His expected batting average (.347) and expected slugging percentage (.593) ranked in the bottom 1 percent in the league.

Grade: D-minus

Matthew Liberatore

He appeared to be on track earlier this season at Memphis, where he posted a 3.13 ERA in eight starts. He seemed poised for his breakout. Then he threw five shutout innings in his first start for the Cardinals. And then the struggles began. In his last start, Liberatore (1-3, 6.75 ERA) managed to retire one batter while allowing four runs. That capped a miserable stretch of pitching that saw him allow 29 runs (24 earned) on 43 hits and 16 walks over 32 innings.

Grade: F

James Naile

He allowed runs in all five outings as the “Break Glass in Case of Emergency” pitcher riding the Memphis shuttle. Naile (0-0, 11.74 ERA) endured an especially rough outing in Miami, allowing eight runs while retiring just four batters while struggling to mop up in loss. Overall he allowed 18 runs (14 earned) on 18 hits and seven walks in 7 2/3 innings. Oof.

Grade: F