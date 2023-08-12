KANSAS CITY – A Cardinals’ franchise icon and one of the most successful big-league pitchers since the turn of the century, Adam Wainwright won’t go gently into the night. He’s pitched too long at too high a level and accomplished too much.

But when the Kansas City Royals’ budding star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. smashed a three-run home run to left-center field that traveled like it had a jet pack attached to it on Friday night, it seemed like the night might swallow Wainwright whole and leave the 41-year-old right-hander no choice in the matter.

Witt was 5 when Wainwright made his major-league debut, a starting point on a journey that has included three All-Star selections, two Gold Gloves, one Silver Slugger, a World Series championship and 198 career victories.

Getting roughed up by Witt and his cohorts in a “non-competitive” outing on a night when the Cardinals were trounced 12-8 by the Royals in front of an announced crowd of 26,271 at Kauffman Stadium, many adorned in Cardinals red, is not what Wainwright considers a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m going to have to refocus and get real serious about ending strong because I don’t want to go out like that,” Wainwright said. “That’s just embarrassing. Nobody wants to see me do that. I know a lot of people are rooting really hard for me. I know a lot of people are really sad with how things are going, and I get it.

"Trust me, you’re not more sad than me. You’re not more sad than me. I’m really sad about it. But I’m also very confident that I’m going to end strong.”

Wainwright allowed eight runs on nine hits in a little more than one inning. Officially, he only pitched one inning even though he faced four batters in the second inning.

He never record an out in that second inning. Instead, he gave up two home runs — one solo homer to Nelson Velasquez and the three-run blast of the bat of Witt that ended his outing.

The Royals (38-80) swung at 16 pitches thrown by Wainwright in the outing, and they did not swing and miss once. That included his signature pitch — his curveball — which they swung at six times and produced an average exit velocity of 95.9 mph.

“I just didn’t have anything tonight,” Wainwright said. “I didn’t have good stuff. I didn’t have good location. When I did, they still found holes. It just was a non-competitive day for me. I just really let our team down, let our fan base down. I just got to be ready next time.”

Wainwright (3-7) announced before the season started that this will be his final year in the majors.

It’s certainly been a trying year.

An injury suffered at the end of the World Baseball Classic derailed him in spring and forced him to begin the season on the injured list. Then he got off to a slow start as physical ailments conspired to keep him from delivering the ball in a manner commensurate with is demonstrated ability and stature.

It looked dark in late June after a dreadful outing against the Houston Astros when Wainwright and his manager Oliver Marmol had a heartfelt exchange in the dugout where Wainwright asked his skipper not to give up on him. Then in his post-game news conference, Marmol proclaimed in front of cameras and microphones that Wainwright would make his next start and touted the veteran right-handers resolve and determination.

After his struggles continued, Wainwright went on the injured list with a shoulder strain after the Fourth of July. He received cortisone injections in his shoulder and back to relieve pain. He went through a strengthening program that allowed him to come away optimistic and recharged.

He came away from his first two starts off the IL feeling like he was “building” towards better performances.

The last two performances have been disappointing.

In his previous start, Wainwright allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings against the Colorado Rockies.

In his four starts since he returned from the IL, Wainwright has now thrown 15 innings, allowed 29 hits (four home runs), 21 runs and gone 0-3. The milestone of 200 wins still sits tantalizingly just out of reach. The lack wins doesn’t seem as alarming as the way things have unfolded this season.

“I deserve all the negative that I’m getting right now,” Wainwright said. “I can stand up to that. I deserve it. I’ve just got to wear it and keep going.”

Despite facing a nine-run deficit after two innings, the Cardinals offense shifted into gear and pulled within three runs by the end of the sixth inning.

Lars Nootbaar and Willson Contreras led the Cardinals (51-66) with three hits apiece. Contreras went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Left fielder Tyler O’Neill (1-for-4, two RBIs) hit his sixth home run of the season, and shortstop Tommy Edman (2-for-4) also had a multi-hit game.

However, the Cardinals’ bullpen couldn’t hold the line long enough. Reliever Andre Pallante allowed three runs on four hits and one walk in the final two innings. The Cardinals’ scored their last two runs in the ninth.

“Our offense did a really good job of getting back into that game,” Wainwright said. “If I just go five or six for us today, we win that game easy.”

That poor performance opens the door for the Cardinals to potentially discuss whether or not Wainwright starting every fifth day is the best thing for the club.

Even with the playoffs out of realistic reach, a case might be made that the Cardinals could make use of those starts to evaluate young pitchers who factor into their future.

Left-hander Zack Thompson, who threw 73 pitches in relief and gave the Cardinals four strong innings of relief, has been stretched out to the point where he could make a start his next time out if needed. Though, Marmol said Thompson will remain in the bullpen for the time being.

Marmol, who so adamantly supported Wainwright and defended his place in the roation earlier in the season, was less bullish after Friday’s game.

“It’s a struggle. Obviously, nobody wants to see him go through this, but it’s where we’re at,” Marmol said.

How will Marmol and the club might approach those struggles considering Wainwright’s importance to the franchise, his importance as a clubhouse presence and the respect he’s earned over nearly two decades in the majors?

He and Wainwright will sit down, talk it over and “see what’s next.”

“It’s delicate, to be quite honest,” Marmol said. “He’s a pro. We’ve had some really honest conversations.

“Is it ideal? No it’s not.”

Photos: Cardinals outslugged in opener of short road series against the Royals