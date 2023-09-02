The grass-clipping grounder that snapped a tie score and helped decide Friday’s game in the 10th inning appeared to catch the lip of a irrigation cap and take a hard right past Tommy Edman, bounding away from a potential double play and into a loss.

That’s the bind the Cardinals put themselves in, again and again recently.

Not with their gloves.

Not with their groundball-getting pitchers.

But with their bats.

The Cardinals failed to provide more than Willson Contreras’ solo home run during the first nine innings of their 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium. The second run came on a sacrifice fly in the 10th long after the Pirates had taken the lead and the game without a ball leaving the infield. The Cardinals walked twin tightropes – a pitching staff that got 25 of the first 27 outs of the game in the field, and an offense that did not give them any cushion from the grounders that don’t even need to get through to cause problems.

Sometimes they just need to catch the edge of a sprinkler.

That is enough to lose the balance of the game.

“At the end of the day, we scored one – on a homer,” manager Oliver Marmol began his post-game press conference. “But, yeah, there are some oddities in the 10th that made it difficult. A couple that we couldn’t defend. That’s the way it’s gone from time to time.”

The Cardinals scored two or fewer runs for the 10th time in their past 15 games. During that stretch, they’ve averaged 2.5 runs a game and hit .207 as a team. Within Friday’s loss, they went zero-for-eight with runners in scoring position, including zero-for-one in the 10th with a spontaneously generated runner at second to start the inning. That dropped them to 20-for-111 (.180) over their past 15 games with runners in scoring position.

The scoring troubles became more acute – more isolated – over the past week. Contreras’ three homers have provided four of the Cardinals’ 13 runs in the past three games. The offense has become almost entirely driven by home runs for seven games with 13 of their 17 total runs coming on balls hit over the wall. That includes an entire series in Philadelphia when the three total runs the Cardinals scored came on two swings. The Cardinals needed Contreras’ second home run of the game Tuesday to tie the score and allow for a walk-off win, and they needed a homer from Edman on Wednesday for a walk-off win.

Lacking quantity, the offense has had to be timely. The Cardinals’ only two victories in their past seven games have come on walk-off hits by Edman.

Edman was stranded at second base in the ninth as the potential walk-off run.

“I don’t think it’s one or the other,” Marmol said when asked which the riskier line was to walk – the one with so many balls in play or the lack of offense that didn’t protect against even a few balls in play finding holes. “You want to score more than one for the most part, and yeah, a lot of groundballs were at people. We were in front of it. We made good plays.”

And starter Dakota Hudson made good use of his teammates.

Hudson authored his second seven-inning start of the season and pitched well enough to win for the sixth time in seven starts since rejoining the rotation. The only run he allowed came on a double sandwiched between two two-out walks he issued in the second inning. Those were the only two walks he allowed during the game. He followed with a four-pitch third inning, and he retired the final 10 batters he faced and 16 of the final 17. Eleven of those 16 outs came without the ball leaving the reach of an infielder. Not one came on a strikeout.

Hudson got 14 of his 21 outs on the ground, most with his sinker.

“It’s sinking,” he said. “It’s sinking.”

The Cardinals got the first 22 outs of the game and 25 of the first 27 on balls in play. Nolan Arenado started the game with a rushing backhand to retire the Pirates’ leadoff hitter, and in the ninth he pulled off a jump-throw double play by fielding and starting the outs at third. Tyler O’Neill ranged to shallow left and deep left for outs, and rookie Jordan Walker had a diving catch near the right-field line. All of that stymied the Pirates and turned balls in play into Bucs headed back to the dugout.

“Just felt like I had a good stroke with my heaters,” Hudson said. “I was able to get them on the ground and trust that defense. Arenado set the tone early with some great defensive plays, and I felt like it snowballed all the way through the game. Really good defensive effort.”

While Hudson was keeping the Pirates grounded, Bucs starter Mitch Keller was quieting the Cardinals’ offense. The right-hander struck out four of the first six batters he faced. When the Cardinals got back-to-back singles from rookies Walker and Masyn Winn to start the third, Keller pitched around it with some help from his defense. Shortstop Liover Peguero made a sliding, back-to-home catch of a fly ball that would have produced a run for the Cardinals without the ball leaving the ballpark.

Keller struck out eight.

In his six innings, he also held the top four spots in the Cardinals’ lineup hitless in 10 at-bats. In the game, the top four sports in the Cardinals’ order went zero-for-16 with seven strikeouts. Lars Nootbaar, whose presence atop the order has been missed as an on-base ignition switch for the offense, and the three batters who followed him were zero-for-five with runners in scoring position. During this homestand, cornerstones Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are a combined 5-for-26 (.192), and Goldschmidt has four of the hits and both of the RBIs from the pair in the first four games of the stay at Busch.

The lack of offense and the wily behavior of balls in play caught up with the Cardinals in the 10th with closer JoJo Romero on the mound, except when he was watching a ball stroll along the first-base line without going foul. The Pirates scored two runs in the 10th inning without a ball leaving the infield – except for when it ricocheted off the sprinkler, past Edman’s glove, and into left field. An infield single began the inning. Andrew McCutchen’s pinch-hit hard grounder up the middle started to Romero’s left then kicked to the right, bringing Edman in front of the base to try and smother it, instead of fielding it. It clipped him, and a run scored.

The decisive run scored on a wild pitch.

And the next runner reached on a ball that hugged the first-base line.

“That gets right down the line and stays true,” Hudson said. “You see us kind of testing the ground there during bunt plays every day we go on the road, and our field plays pretty true. Grounds crew has that straight up.”

The Pirate’s third run came on a sacrifice fly.

That was the only ball that reached the outfield on the fly.

Contrast that with the Cardinals who got Winn’s laser lineout to the third base in the ninth inning that, had it gotten past Ke’Bryan Hayes, would have won the game. (“I really wanted that for Masyn, for him to experience walking somebody off and feeling good about it,” Marmol said. “Takes a really good swing. Lines out.”) He already had teammates who can empathize. Tyler O’Neill began that inning with a lineout to Hayes and the game ended. That the Cardinals had to bat at all in the ninth inning was not a product of the balls their pitchers put in play that became hits for the Pirates, but rather the hits the Cardinals did not have at all.

Sometimes a liner gets caught.

Sometimes a grounder gets through.

And sometimes it hits an edge, maybe just the cap of a sprinkler, and, if the score lets it, changes the game.

