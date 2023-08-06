Willson Contreras excitedly embraced the Cardinals when he signed his five-year contract in December. The history. The tradition. The winning. The high expectations. Replacing the legendary Yadier Molina at catcher.

Contreras, perhaps somewhat naively, welcomed it all.

He fully intended to clasp everything that came with his new contract and his new team close to his bosom. It wasn’t until months into the season Contreras fully understood how big the thing was he'd been trying to wrap his arms around.

Instead of wrapping his arms around his new situation, Contreras found himself temporarily engulfed by it. Yet Contreras remains steadfast to his commitment to the Cardinals and delivering on his end of the five-year $87.5 million pact. He’s just recently begun to find his footing.

“Sometimes when you’re new to a team, you're just trying to do way more than you can do,” Contreras said Saturday night. “I just got into my head too much early in the year. Since July, I’ve just let things happen. I’m going to hit. I know that I’m a good hitter. I’m a good catcher. I can throw people out. I can block the ball. Don’t try to do more than I can do.

“You adjust to the game. Adjust to the team, what they want me to do. Where do I need to get better? Those are things that I’ve been really focused on. It’s been way better than before.”

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs in the Cardinals’ 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. He scored the Cardinals’ second run and drove in the third and fourth runs to help the club register the 10,000th win since they became the Cardinals in 1900.

The lone high-profile free-agent signing for the Cardinals last offseason, Contreras’ first two-thirds of a season seemed like a rollercoaster at times. He’d been touted as player who’d add a dimension to the lineup with his track record of above average offensive production from the catcher position.

A career .256 hitter with an on-base percentage of .348 and a slugging percentage of .455 in the majors, he’d hit 20 home runs or more four times and earned three All-Star selections.

But his offense lagged at the start of the season. Through his first 53 games (50 starts), he slashed .214/.300/.354 with five home runs and 25 RBIs.

As he tried to work through his offensive inconsistencies, the Cardinals removed him from the daily catching duties from May 5-15. They were less than two months into his five-year contract, and he’d made fewer than 25 starts behind the plate.

The indication at the time was he wasn’t up to their standard as far as preparation and game planning.

The struggles of the pitching staff early in the season combined with Contreras’ removal from behind the plate seemingly positioned him as a scapegoat and served to publicly undermine his ability to handle the pitching staff.

That came on the eve of Contreras returning to Chicago’s Wrigley Field to face his former team, and that placed him squarely in the eye of a storm that combined the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry and swirling questions about his ability to handle the position he’d been signed to play.

A little more than a month after he’d reclaimed the reins as the daily catcher, national broadcaster Michael Kay reported a source within the Cardinals claimed Contreras had multiple times called pitches that weren’t even in the arsenal of the pitcher on the mound at the time.

“The first two months there was a lot of stuff coming at me,” Contreras said. “I was just trying to make adjustments. I was overthinking. If I’m doing something good, what can I do better to help the team? What can do better to help the pitching staff or the starters? There was a lot of questions early in the season, which I don’t have all of the answers to.

“But when you come to a team and you sign that big of a contract, there’s some weight on your shoulders. And you try to do way more than you’re able to do. That’s the mistake that I made early in the season. Right now, I feel more at home, more (like) I came into a family, and I’m just getting along with all the players, the coaches a lot better. This is the first year of five, and hopefully we’re to a World Series real soon.”

In the aftermath of that unenviable start to his Cardinals career, Contreras has found stability.

Even as the Cardinals have gone through their worst season in decades and were dealing away prime talent instead of acquiring it at the MLB trading deadline, Contreras’ production has steadily increased.

Contreras’ fifth-inning double Saturday pushed his season total to 23 and already matched his total from last season. Contreras entered the day slashing .297/.405/.516 since June 1 (40 games, 38 starts) with six home runs and 10 doubles during that stretch.

In July (17 games), he slashed .429/.547/.735.

Overall, through his first 94 games as a Cardinal, Contreras has slashed .250/.345/.423 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. He's stolen a career-high six bases.

“It feels like he has settled in,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That’s the best way I can describe it. Where he’s not trying to impress or do more than he needs to. He’s just taking his at-bats like he normally would. He just feels like he’s settled in a relaxed and just going about his business. We know this guy is a threat at the plate, and we’re definitely seeing it now.”

With the team and Contreras struggling earlier in the season, he said there were times he beat himself up so much and racked his mind to the point of not sleeping.

There were “details” the Cardinals were highly attuned to he didn’t really grasp until after the season started. It was baseball, but different than how he’d played before. So he had an adjustment period.

As he got more comfortable with the way the Cardinals do things, he started to remember what he brought to the table.

“Then I told myself, they signed you for something,” Contreras said. “You already do something good, so don’t try to do more than you can do. That’s one thing that I always remind myself when I come here (to the ballpark), just keep it simple. Do your best, and don’t try to do more than you can do.”

Behind the plate, Contreras ranks among the bottom third of major-league catchers in blocking (catcher blocking runs and blocks above average) and framing (catcher framing runs) according to several metrics.

However, he also ranked seventh in catcher’s caught stealing above average and only four catchers in the majors rated higher in catcher stealing runs, and he ranked fifth among catchers in arm strength (velocity).

The more he has worked with the pitching staff, his familiarity with individual pitchers has become evident. Perhaps none more so than with left-handed starter Steven Matz.

Matz’s revival after a stint in the bullpen continued on Saturday. He pitches six innings and allowed just one run to improve to 3-0 since he rejoined the rotation.

Matz credited Contreras for a solid game plan as well as for forcing Matz to "slow down" during a potential pivotal point with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. Matz, who fell victim to big innings earlier this season, stranded three men on base after a mound visit from Contreras in the fourth.

“I feel like he has really learned me really well,” Matz said. “He knows what makes me tick. He knows what I’m trying to do out there. We get into a rhythm and we just go. When he recognizes something, he brings it up, easy to make adjustments. It’s been fun.”

While those comments might easily get brushed aside as Matz being a good teammate in front of microphones, the recent results show Matz and Contreras definitely have meshed well since Matz’s return from the bullpen.

Matz has made six starts since he returned to the starting rotation. In five of those starts, he allowed one run or no runs. In all five of those starts, he has thrown to Contreras. The one start when Matz allowed four runs, Contreras was not behind the plate.

Despite the Cardinals sitting in last place in the NL Central Division and 11 games back at the end of Saturday, Contreras continued to cling to hope his club still has a run in it. He still speaks of a win streak that could claw their way into “a chance.”

“I’m not saying that we’re going to do it, but that’s my feeling,” Contreras said. “That’s my own feeling. I know as a fan, it’s been a frustrating season, but just believe me that we’re coming here to do our best. We saw a lot of players leave the team (through trades). That’s part of baseball. Baseball is going to keep going. We’ve got to keep going, and we have good energy around here.”