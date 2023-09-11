CINCINNATI — After Giovanny Gallegos allowed four runs and two homers on a forgettable night for him and the Cardinals last month in Philadelphia, the coaches and manager met with the right-hander who long has been their trusted late-inning fixture.

They wanted to give him a tip on adjusting his setup on the mound that might increase the effectiveness of his slider, and they wanted him to remember his successes.

Improving a pitch would not matter if he did not trust it.

“I am working on my slider, but I think I’m also working a lot on my confidence,” Gallegos said Sunday shortly before the Cardinals’ game at Great American Ball Park. “I think that really is the best thing for me. I’m trying to make some adjustments in my windup and just focus on (pitching) down in the zone and being more aggressive. … It’s going to help me in my (mindset). Right now, I’ve recovered my confidence.”

Results have helped.

In his two appearances since altering his setup slightly before delivering a pitch, Gallegos was a pivotal part of the bullpen shutdowns that beat the Reds on Friday and Saturday. He struck out four in two scoreless innings. As he set up Ryan Helsley for a save in Saturday’s 4-3 win, Gallegos got two swings on his slider. Neither made contact. Of the past 16 he’s thrown, there have been 10 swings and eight whiffs.

“I do feel like he’s bought into giving it a shot,” manager Oliver Marmol said.

It’s a long list of inconsistent performances that have planted the Cardinals in last place in the division for most of this season. Gallegos shares in the frustration of many others. Standing near the visitors’ dugout Sunday, he shook his head and said: “Crazy season.”

He was not available and not needed in the Cardinals’ 7-1 loss to the Reds, leaving his ERA at 4.42 in 53 appearances. It’s possible he’ll finish the season with an odd hat trick for a reliever — leading the team in holds (17), saves (10) and blown saves (six).

He’s had stretches in which he’s pitched well and the Cardinals haven’t had leads for him to hold, and he’s had stretches in which he’s struggled to hold few leads the Cardinals had. Those troubles tend to come in rashes. In six games this season, he’s allowed a home run. In four of them, he’s allowed two. One of those times was on Aug. 26 in Philadelphia, where he allowed four runs before he could get a second out. His slider betrayed him.

“That leads to losing a little bit of confidence and second-guessing your stuff and you have to have conviction in your stuff in this league or it’s just hard to pitch,” Marmol said. “I think one led to the other having a little bit of mental reset.”

That outing reaffirmed a chance Gallegos could make on the mound.

It also gave the coaches the opening to inflate Gallegos’ confidence with their trust — the final month of the season and the standings allowed them to give him late innings and see if those assignments buoyed him.

“I’m not on board or can’t buy into don’t pitch the guy if he’s not pitching well,” Marmol said. “He’s with us next year, too. We need him to be good. So you can’t give up on guys. It does nothing. There is a time to move on from people. This is far from that.”

Since that Phillies game and the video review and shift on the mound it inspired, Gallegos has appeared in five contests and struck out eight of the 18 batters he faced. Five have reached base. Two have rounded them. The two runs he’s allowed in the post-meeting span came in Atlanta when two of the three batters he faced scored, one on a home run and one after he left the inning.

From there, the strikeouts started. He has struck out five of the past nine batters he’s faced.

“Small sample size,” Marmol said. “But it’s been what we hoped.”

Clapp’s tip steals outs

Ahead of the series in Cincinnati, Cardinals first-base coach Stubby Clapp encouraged the infielders to hold their tags on Reds players, especially when they slid into second base. Clapp noticed while scouting the Reds and reviewing their games how often the players slid past or popped up off the base, disengaging long enough that if a fielder held the tag there would be an out.

Three times in the first three games of the series, a Cardinals fielder held a tag at second and got an out that unplugged a potential rally.

Harrison Bader attempted to turn a single into a double in the fourth inning Friday night, and while rookie outfielder Jordan Walker’s dive and throw got a lot of attention, Tommy Edman held the tag at second base on Bader as he slid through the base, just briefly. Instead of two runners in scoring position and one out, the Cardinals had only a runner at third and two outs. Edman held the tag on TJ Friedl on Saturday and a replay revealed he got the third of the inning.

On Sunday, Edman took a double from Spencer Steer to lead off the second.

Votto rejoins Reds, turns 40

The T-shirts draped on Reds players or over their chairs in the clubhouse had a wrinkled caricature of their elder statesman hobbling with a walker.

Some birthday gift.

Joey Votto, a former MVP and one of the all-time greats in the National League Central Division, returned from the injured list Sunday in time to celebrate his 40th birthday with a solo homer. He and Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who turned 36, share a birthday. Votto missed 16 days because of soreness in his surgically rebuilt left shoulder, and his return to the lineup gives him 18 games remaining in the season — and possibly his Reds career.

The 10-year, $225 million contract extension the Reds offered him not too long after Albert Pujols left the Cardinals for a similar deal with the Angels expires this year. Cincinnati has a team option at $20 million for next season. A six-time All-Star, Votto is batting .201 this season with 14 homers in 52 games after going one for four Sunday. He ranks in the top five all time for the Reds organization in many categories including walks (1,358), home runs (356) and RBIs (1,140).

Extra bases

Masyn Winn’s error in the sixth inning was the first of his career and it ended a nine-game streak for the Cardinals without an error. That was the longest spotless streak of the season.

• Hunter Greene and former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India also returned the Reds’ active roster ahead of the series finale to get Cincinnati closer to its full-strength club.

• Noelvi Marte, the Reds infielder who was hit in the face during warmups with teammates Saturday, was diagnosed with a nasal fracture and listed by the team as day to day.