PHOENIX — When a club like the current Cardinals gets to this late point in the season and remains in that low point of the standings, the usage of “value” shifts.

The notion of contending is barely a twinkle out there on the horizon, so there isn’t talk about what player could bring the most added value at the trade deadline, what value a player returning from injury could have impact value on a pennant race, or just which member of the lineup might draw attention as most valuable in the league. There is instead the discussion of what player could bring the most value in return, the most valuable for retooling a roster.

Two players, at opposite ends of Monday’s game against Arizona, personify how in the coming weeks the Cardinals’ annual vantage of the trade deadline is askew, like the record. Their view has changed on the definition of present value.

For Tyler O’Neill, it’s what his value means for their future, either as a part of it or for the parts he can bring in for it.

For Adam Wainwright, it’s all the value accumulating from his past as a career milestone becomes a unifying goal ahead of hire retirement.

Both had a role in Monday’s comeback, 10-6 victory vs. Diamondbacks.

Neither was supposed to be in it.

Wainwright, originally scheduled to throw a live batting practice session against teammates Monday at Chase Field, was instead thrust from the injured list to a starting assignment. Same ballpark. Same day. Way different opponents. Universally encouraging results. He pitched five steady innings, saw an uptick in the snappiness of his stuff, and found a way through the fifth inning to leave with a lead, the possibility of a 199th career win, and his. The bullpen had a three-run lead and 12 outs to get. Spoiler: The lead did not last.

Tyler O’Neill, originally scheduled for an off day after his recent return from the IL, drove in three runs during a five-run jag that overtook Arizona’s one-run lead in the top of the ninth.

“Happy I came through clutch, finally,” O’Neill said. “Bases loaded – want more of those opportunities. Want to continue to get those opportunities, continue to help these guys win, whatever that takes.”

That could be wherever it takes him.

O’Neill is one of the handful of players the Cardinals are open to trading – not looking to hold together for that stretch run. O’Neill is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2024 season, and the Cardinals seek pitching help in return, if possible, for outfield clarity. The Cardinals’ plan since O’Neill came off the injured list was to play their left field as much as possible. The goal is two-pronged – see how a healthy O’Neill helps goose the offense and stabilize the defense or see how a healthy O’Neill helps draw interest from other teams and can help fortify the roster.

The Cardinals traded a young starter, Marco Gonzales, to acquire O’Neill, and now the Cardinals are looking for ways, with O’Neill or without, to get a reverse of that deal.

Cue the stump speech.

“You’ve seen him really good – where he’s a Gold Glove outfielder who gets to a lot of baseballs that other left fielders don’t get to,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s got some real closing speed out there. From a defensive standpoint, it’s really nice to have. Offensively, we seen him (hit) 30-plus homers, drive in runs, and be a real threat. I do believe we’ll see that again. He’s confident. He’s feeling good. And he’s bought into what he has to do to get back to that. I think we’ll see that Tyler O’Neill again.”

As the Cardinals increase his playing toward constant, O’Neill played three games over the weekend and had a scheduled break Monday. That ended when he was used as a defensive replacement to try and hold the lead for Wainwright’s No. 199.

The lead did not survive the seventh as Arizona’s use of pinch-hitter Evan Longoria prompted a pitching change by the Cardinals. Right-hander Giovanny Gallegos entered to face Longoria with two runners and a one-run lead for the Cardinals. That lead vanished with one swing from Longoria and the quest for No. 200 will take at least another two starts. Longoria drilled a floater in the strike zone to center field to bring home two runs and give the Diamondbacks a 6-5 lead.

Despite a promised day to recover, O’Neill entered the game for defense to hold a lead, and without a lead he was at the plate now for offense.

Paul Goldschmidt tied the game in the top of the ninth with an RBI single off Arizona closer Andrew Chafin. Lars Nootbaar, in his first game at cleanup, worked Chafin for a left-on-left bases-load walk that forced home the go-ahead run. O’Neill piled on. Against Chafin’s replacement, right-hander Kevin Ginkel, the Cardinals’ defensive replacement tagged a three-run double that cleared the bases to punctuate the five-run inning and secure a four-run lead.

“That’s really good for us and for him,” Marmol said. “You build off of that. Hopefully, that gives him some confidence going into this week.”

Where he’ll be coming out of the week is not clear.

Wainwright will have to wait a little less than a week for one more crack at No. 199.

The veteran starter felt after felt after a 45-pitch bullpen this past week at Busch Stadium that he was more “advanced” than the timetable for his return, well ahead of anything that would require a rehab start. When rain forced the Cardinals to improvise how to cover innings Saturday, they needed a new solution for Monday. Enter Waino.

“It definitely means something you have to take him at his word,” Marmol said. “He’s telling me this is the best he’s felt all year: ‘Use it while I’m feeling good.’”

Admittedly “jumpy” to start the first inning, Wainwright walked the first batter, and that became a run when, on Wainwright’s eighth pitch, Arizona got a sacrifice fly. Counting pitches was part of the gig for Wainwright on Monday. The Cardinals wanted to keep him between 60 and 65 pitches in his first outing since the injured list. Marmol said he did consider using an opener for Monday’s game so that Wainwright could pitch the middle innings and not be beholden to the rules to qualify for a starter.

Before the game, Marmol discussed the dilemma he faced if Wainwright within an out of the mandatory five innings to qualify as a starter for a win and had eclipsed 65 pitches.

The manager said he’d probably let Wainwright press on.

And so he did when that exact situation arrived.

Wainwright authored an eight-pitch fourth inning to finish 12 outs on 55 pitches. He had the bottom of Arizona’s order up in the fifth and 10 or so pitches to work with. He got two outs from the first two batters. Then the inning started to drift. He lost the strike zone and walked a batter. He found the strike zone and gave up a hard hit. The tying run was at the plate, his pitch count was more than 70, and he needed one out – or, forget the bullpen, the rulebook would keep him from a win.

“That’s the best I’ve felt all year,” Wainwright said. “And it’s not even close.”

Instead of his shoulder ailing, his hip aching, and his velocity sagging, Wainwright had some life left on his pitches. He also experimented with shifting his arm slot to give the batter a different look. Bought a moment to rest by catcher Andrew Knizner, Wainwright recovered to get a fly ball to end the inning and leave with a three-run lead. He struck out three and limited Arizona to two runs on four hits in five innings.

He got 16 called strikes and five swings and misses, at least one on four different pitches.

“Sometimes, man, when you know something is hurting it’s a distraction from being convicted behind every pitch,” Marmol said. “That’s a big part of this game. You don’t live in the big leagues very long if you’re not convicted and confident.”

The Cardinals rallied to retake the game, but by the time they scored five runs in the ninth Wainwright’s win was already lost.

A 200th career win – which was four bullpen innings away from being possible Saturday at Busch Stadium against the Cubs – has obvious value to one of the Cardinals’ franchise starters.

The comeback was a place to start.

For O’Neill, to build toward the future, either for what he offers or what offers he draws.

For Wainwright, to add to his presence.

“I could still hone,” Wainwright said. “Stuff was way better. A lot more life. Breaking ball was snapping. Sinker was sinking. Now we just hone. Now we hone a little bit more. That is certainly a game I can build off of. I’m very excited about going forward from there. That’s a good jumping off point. I’m more excited about the next start right now than I have been all year.”